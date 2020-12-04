More Sports More Sports Tokyo Games postponement to cost USD 2.8 billion - organisers The extra costs will be shared by the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Japanese government. Reuters Tokyo 04 December, 2020 14:25 IST The Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to be held in July-August, 2021. - AP Reuters Tokyo 04 December, 2020 14:25 IST The postponement of the Tokyo Games until next year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic will cost JPY 294 billion (USD 2.8 billion), organisers said on Friday.ALSO READ | Japan to allow large-scale overseas visitors for Games - reportThe extra costs will be shared by the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Japanese government.The Tokyo Metropolitan Government was expected to pay JPY 120 billion, while the organising committee and the Japanese government would pay the remainder, JPY 103 billion and JPY 71 billion respectively, organisers said. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.