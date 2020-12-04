Tokyo Games postponement to cost USD 2.8 billion - organisers

The postponement of the Tokyo Games until next year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic will cost JPY 294 billion (USD 2.8 billion), organisers said on Friday.

The extra costs will be shared by the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Japanese government.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government was expected to pay JPY 120 billion, while the organising committee and the Japanese government would pay the remainder, JPY 103 billion and JPY 71 billion respectively, organisers said.