Top national surfers to participate in Indian Open Surfing

Over 70 top surfers from across the country have confirmed their participation for the 3rd edition of the Indian Open of Surfing 2022.

The three-day competition that will be hosted by the Mantra Surf Club at the Panambur Beach in Mangalore from the May 27-29 is organised by the Surfing Federation of India – the governing body for the sport of surfing and standup paddling in India.

The competition is recognised by the International Surfing Association – the global governing body for the sport.

Defending champions D Manikandan and Shrishti Selvam will also be seen in action over the weekend.

SFI announces National Stand Up Paddle Championships

Arun Vasu, President of SFI said, "This edition of Indian Open will be more focused on having a structured contest based on the performances of the previous events. It is encouraging to see how the participation has spread across various places and not concentrated to one place." Surfers will compete in two disciplines: surfing & stand up paddling, across different categories -- Male Open, Female Open, Male and Female Groms (U – 16), Male 17+ Surf.

"I don't feel the pressure of defending the national title. I will be doing my best and concentrating on my performance for the surf contest," said D. Manikandan, the defending national champion.