Tour de France 2023: Vingegaard keeps yellow jersey; Poels soloes to victory in stage 15

Poels took advantage of a short but very steep ascent located just before the final 7-kilometer (4-mile) climb leading to the finish line to move away.

Published : Jul 16, 2023 22:38 IST , SAINT-GERVAIS MONT-BLANC, France - 1 MIN READ

AP
Team Bahrain Victorious’ Wout Poels celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 15 of Tour de France 2023.
infoIcon

Jonas Vingegaard kept intact his 10-second overall lead in the Tour de France as Dutch veteran Wout Poels soloed to victory after a tough trek in the Alps with a mountaintop finish.

Poels, who was part of an early breakaway in Sunday’s 15th stage, took advantage of a short but very steep ascent located just before the final 7-kilometer (4-mile) climb leading to the finish line to move away.

Wout van Aert finished second, more than two minutes behind, with Mathieu Burgaudeau completing the stage podium.

ALSO READ: Transgender cyclists barred from women’s competition, says UCI

Locked in a pulsating fight for the yellow jersey since the start of the race, Vingegaard and two-time Tour winner Tadej Pogacar once again stayed together throughout the day in the group of main contenders.

Pogacar tried to sprint away from his rival 900 meters from the line but Vingegaard, the defending champion, immediately jumped on his wheel and did not lose any time. Their duel will resume in Tuesday’s time trial.

Monday is a rest day.

Related Topics

Tour de France /

Jonas Vingegaard /

Tadej Pogacar /

Cycling

