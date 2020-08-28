More Sports More Sports Tour de France: Four Lotto-Soudal team members sent home after testing positive Lotto-Soudal said in a statement that four staff members were sent away from the Tour de France after two of them tested positive for coronavirus. Reuters NICE, France 28 August, 2020 10:17 IST A cyclist rides next to an installation set up for the start of the 107th Tour de France cycling race, in Nice. - AP Reuters NICE, France 28 August, 2020 10:17 IST Four staff members of the Lotto-Soudal team were sent away from the Tour de France after two of them tested positive for coronavirus, the Belgian team said on Thursday.“After a PCR test, specific to SARS-Cov-2, revealed two non-negative cases, Team Lotto-Soudal decided to send home two staff people, as well as their roommates. Safety remains priority number one,” Lotto-Soudal said in a statement.Organisers had said that should two members of a team test positive for coronavirus, the outfit would be excluded from the race, but sources told Reuters that the rule was “expected to be relaxed.”Organisers said the team were not excluded from the Tour, which starts on Saturday.Team staff and riders are tested six and three days before the start of the three-week-long race. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.