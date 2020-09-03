More Sports More Sports Tour de France: Kazakhstan's Lutsenko wins stage six Briton Adam Yates retained the overall leader's yellow jersey after staying tucked in the main peloton, which crossed the line with a deficit of 2:53. Reuters MONT AIGOUAL, France 03 September, 2020 21:16 IST Stage winner Astana Pro Team rider Alexey Lutsenko of Kazakhstan celebrates on the podium. - REUTERS Reuters MONT AIGOUAL, France 03 September, 2020 21:16 IST Kazakh Alexey Lutsenko claimed his maiden victory on the Tour de France when he won the sixth stage, a 191-km trek from Le Teil on Thursday.The Astana rider prevailed from an eight-man breakaway at the top of the Mont Aigoual. Lack of fans will have no effect on Tour de France: Wiggins Spain's Jesus Herrada took second place, 55 seconds behind with Belgian Greg van Avermaet finishing third, 2:15 off the pace.Briton Adam Yates retained the overall leader's yellow jersey after staying tucked in the main peloton, which crossed the line with a deficit of 2:53.“We talked about it in the team bus this morning and we agreed that it was a stage that suited me,” said Lutsenko, who broke clear in the punishing ascent to the Col de la Lusette, a 11.7km climb at an average gradient of 7.3%.Friday's seventh stage is a 168-km ride from Millau to Lavaur. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.