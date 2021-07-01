More Sports More Sports Tour de France: Cavendish does it again, posts 32nd stage win It was Cavendish's second stage win this year after the 36-year-old veteran took Stage 4 on Tuesday. AP 01 July, 2021 21:34 IST Cavendish is second on the all-time list for the most stage wins behind Belgian great Eddy Merckx on 34. - REUTERS AP 01 July, 2021 21:34 IST Mark Cavendish claimed the sixth stage of the Tour de France in a mass sprint on Thursday, taking his impressive career tally to 32 stage wins at cycling's biggest race.Cavendish, the best sprinter in the race history, is second on the all-time list for the most stage wins behind Belgian great Eddy Merckx on 34.It was Cavendish's second stage win this year after the 36-year-old veteran took Stage 4 on Tuesday.ALSO READ | Tour de France drops lawsuit against fan who caused crash Cavendish was led out in the final stretch by his Deceuninck-Quick Step teammates and edged Jasper Philipsen and Nacer Bouhanni.Mathieu van der Poel kept the race leader's yellow jersey with an eight-second lead over defending champion Tadej Pogacar. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :