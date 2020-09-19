More Sports

Pogacar crushes Roglic to take grip on Tour de France title

The win all but guarantees that Pogacar will become the youngest post-World War II winner of cycling’s showcase race.

Pogacar not only secured the yellow jersey in the time trial, he won the stage too.   -  Reuters Photo

In an incredible climax to the Tour de France, Tadej Pogacar crushed his fellow Slovenian, Primoz Roglic, in the last stage on Saturday before the finish in Paris.

"Unbelievable, unbelievable,” the 21-year-old Pogacar said after Roglic made it to the finish, no longer in the race lead.

Pogacar not only secured the yellow jersey in the time trial, he won the stage too. Roglic, who had started with a 57 second lead over Pogacar, could manage no better than fifth.

Pogacar will roll into Paris on Sunday, the eve of his 22nd birthday, with a lead of 59 seconds over Roglic in what is traditionally a ceremonial stage.

Australian Richie Porte will complete the podium, having written his way from fourth to third overall in the time trial to the Planches des Belles Filles ski station in eastern France.

