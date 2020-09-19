More Sports More Sports Pogacar crushes Roglic to take grip on Tour de France title The win all but guarantees that Pogacar will become the youngest post-World War II winner of cycling’s showcase race. AP LA PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES, France 19 September, 2020 22:31 IST Pogacar not only secured the yellow jersey in the time trial, he won the stage too. - Reuters Photo AP LA PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES, France 19 September, 2020 22:31 IST In an incredible climax to the Tour de France, Tadej Pogacar crushed his fellow Slovenian, Primoz Roglic, in the last stage on Saturday before the finish in Paris. The win all but guarantees that Pogacar will become the youngest post-World War II winner of cycling’s showcase race. "Unbelievable, unbelievable,” the 21-year-old Pogacar said after Roglic made it to the finish, no longer in the race lead. Tour de France: Kwiatkowski wins 18th stage, Roglic retains yellow Pogacar not only secured the yellow jersey in the time trial, he won the stage too. Roglic, who had started with a 57 second lead over Pogacar, could manage no better than fifth. Pogacar will roll into Paris on Sunday, the eve of his 22nd birthday, with a lead of 59 seconds over Roglic in what is traditionally a ceremonial stage. Australian Richie Porte will complete the podium, having written his way from fourth to third overall in the time trial to the Planches des Belles Filles ski station in eastern France. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.