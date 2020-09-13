More Sports More Sports Tour de France: Pogacar wins Stage 15, Roglic retains lead Tadej Pogacar won Stage 15 of the Tour de France on a brutal final climb as his fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic retained the yellow jersey. AP GRAND COLOMBIER, France 13 September, 2020 22:18 IST Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar arrives for the start of Stage 15 of Tour de France. - AP Photo AP GRAND COLOMBIER, France 13 September, 2020 22:18 IST Tadej Pogacar won Stage 15 of the Tour de France on a brutal final climb on Sunday as his fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic retained the yellow jersey and last year’s winner Egan Bernal dropped out of contention. Pogacar powered past Roglic on the final sprint at the top of Grand Colombier for his second stage win. Roglic leads Pogacar by 40 seconds overall, down from 44 seconds before the stage. Last year’s winner Bernal dropped off the lead group on the long Grand Colombier climb and appeared to lose his chance of retaining the title as he dropped to 13th overall, 8 minutes 25 seconds off the yellow jersey. As the long climb from the Rhone valley to the finish at the top of the Grand Colombier pass began, Roglic’s Jumbo-Visma team had five riders including the Slovenian in the peloton. They worked well together on the climb to protect Roglic and force a pace that put pressure on his rivals. Read: Colombian Higuita abandons Tour de France after heavy crash In a year in which the Tour has turned into a battle between Slovenian and Colombian riders, on Sunday the Slovenians clearly had the upper hand in the Jura mountains. Colombian rider Bernal’s struggles on the climb all but ensure the end of a five-year streak of Tour victories by his Ineos Grenadiers team, formerly known as Team Sky. Another Colombian contender for the yellow jersey, Nairo Quintana, started the day fifth but also dropped back on Grand Colombier and is ninth, 5 minutes 8 seconds off the lead. Restrictions introduced because of the coronavirus pandemic were supposed to ensure that fans were restricted to the flatter sections and foothills and weren’t allowed to throng the narrow approaches to the summit finish. However, there were still some cheering and waving flags near the top. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.