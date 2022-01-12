Trinidad and Tobago sprinter Lendore dies aged 29

Trinidad and Tobago's Olympic committee said sprinter Deon Lendore has died in the United States at the age of 29.

U.S. media reports said the three-times Olympian, who anchored his country to the 4x400m bronze medal at the 2012 London Games and also competed at Rio and Tokyo, was involved in a car crash in Texas.

Lendore was working as a volunteer coach at Texas A&M University, reports added.

The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee said in a statement that Lendore was an "inspiration and motivation".

READ: U-19 World Cup warm-ups: Harnoor Singh slams century as India beats Australia

"Deon has flown the Trinidad and Tobago flag with pride, honour, patriotism and an indomitable will throughout his career while helping and inspiring many," the statement added.

Lendore won silver in the 4x400m relay at the 2015 world championships in Beijing. He claimed individual bronze medals in the indoor world championships in 2016 and 2018.