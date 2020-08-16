More Sports More Sports Cyclist in national camp tests COVID positive Triyasha Paul, who is a part of the National Cycling Camp at the Indira Gandhi National Stadium, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Team Sportstar 16 August, 2020 13:39 IST Triyasha Paul is receiving treatment and will remain in isolation within the Indira Gandhi National Stadium's campus. (Representative Image) - PRASHANT NAKWE Team Sportstar 16 August, 2020 13:39 IST Indian cyclist Triyasha Paul, who is a part of the National Cycling Camp scheduled to begin at Indira Gandhi National Stadium in New Delhi, has tested positive for the coronavirus. She had arrived at the camp on August 12 and was undertook a mandatory COVID-19 test upon arrival, as per the Sports Authority of India's regulations. A press release stated: "All the members of the team have been in quarantine and in isolation since their arrival, and therefore Triyasha has not interacted with other campers during quarantine." The release added that she is receiving treatment and will remain in isolation within the campus. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.