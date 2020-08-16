Cyclist in national camp tests COVID positive

Indian cyclist Triyasha Paul, who is a part of the National Cycling Camp scheduled to begin at Indira Gandhi National Stadium in New Delhi, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

She had arrived at the camp on August 12 and was undertook a mandatory COVID-19 test upon arrival, as per the Sports Authority of India's regulations.

A press release stated: "All the members of the team have been in quarantine and in isolation since their arrival, and therefore Triyasha has not interacted with other campers during quarantine."

The release added that she is receiving treatment and will remain in isolation within the campus.