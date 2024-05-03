Tunisia to comply with world anti-doping code after sanctions for non-compliance

Tunisia has issued a decree ordering compliance with the global anti-doping code after it was sanctioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the Tunisian sports ministry said on Friday.

The decree came in response to sanctions brought by WADA on Tuesday to punish Tunisia for its non-compliance with the code, including a ban on flying the North African country’s national flag at major sporting events.

The agency in November gave Tunisia four months to address its concerns, after its executive committee’s findings of non-compliance.

The committee last month found that “the non-conformities were still not resolved”.

Tunisia’s youth and sports ministry reacted Wednesday to the announcement of the sanctions, saying it was keen to adhere to the world anti-doping code and other international standards in sports.

The ministry called for expedited procedures “in order to preserve the country’s best interests” ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics this year.

It reassured organisers of sporting competitions that it would soon make the required revisions “in accordance with the provisions of the legislative and regulatory texts of the Tunisian State”.

Tunisia joins three other organisations that are non-compliant with its code, namely the Angola National Olympic Committee, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency and the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation.