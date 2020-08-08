More Sports More Sports Two employees of Tokyo Olympic organizers positive for COVID-19 Many of the organizing committee’s employees have been working remotely though some have returned to office work in the last few months. PTI Tokyo 08 August, 2020 17:23 IST The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been put back to July 23, 2021 due to the pandemic. - AP (REPRESENTATIVE) PTI Tokyo 08 August, 2020 17:23 IST Two employees of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Saturday.That brings to three the number of employees of the committee who have tested positive since the pandemic began.Organizers said a man and a woman had tested positive but gave few details. They said the man was in his 20s and the woman in her 30s, and that both were now working from home rather than at the headquarters located near Tokyo Bay. Olympic rings in Tokyo Bay removed for 'maintenance' Many of the organizing committee’s employees have been working remotely though some have returned to office work in the last few months.The organizing committee has a staff of 3,500.The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been put back to July 23, 2021 due to the pandemic. The original closing ceremony was to have been Sunday, Aug. 9.Japan has reported just over 1,000 deaths from COVID-19. Like the country, Tokyo has been largely spared, though new cases have been rising for the last few weeks with officials urging people not to travel and to stay away from bars and restaurants. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.