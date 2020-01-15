Fury makes prediction for McGregor's comeback against Cerrone at UFC 246

Tyson Fury predicts Conor McGregor will knockout Donald Cerrone when he makes his return at UFC 246 on Saturday.

McGregor will feature in the octagon for the first time since his October 2018 defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title bout that was overshadowed by a post-fight melee outside the cage.

Fury is looking forward to watching the former featherweight and lightweight champion take on Cerrone, the UFC's all-time wins leader, up close in Las Vegas.

Unbeaten boxer Fury, who will attend the bout, believes McGregor will experience a triumphant comeback.

"Conor McGregor is gonna win. I say by knockout. And I'm gonna be there to see it happen cageside," Fury told Fight Hype.

Before entering the octagon, McGregor and Cerrone will first meet on stage at a media event on Wednesday.

The outspoken Irishman has a reputation for making cutting remarks at such occasions, but Cerrone insists it would take a "low blow" to have any effect on him.

However, should Cerrone feel that McGregor crosses the line, he may not be able to wait until the weekend to lay hands on him.

"He's the best at it. He is the best," Cerrone said of McGregor's trash talk.

"The thing is you'd really have to go low, talk about my grandma or my kid and then it would put it on another level.

"You understand what I’m saying? Then I'll just come f*** you up in the lobby type s***.

"I don't think it's ever going to go that way. He understands that. We're fighting, he can talk about that all he wants but don't low blow."