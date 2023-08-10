MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UCI World Championships: Dygert powers to world title in road time trial

Dygert, one of the early starters, stopped the clock in 46:59.80 and was not threatened until Australia’s Grace Brown put in a tremendous finish on steep cobbled climb.

Published : Aug 10, 2023 22:05 IST , GLASGOW - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
USA’s Chloe Dygert celebrates with the gold medal after winning the Women’s Elite Individual Time Trial on Thursday.
USA’s Chloe Dygert celebrates with the gold medal after winning the Women’s Elite Individual Time Trial on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

USA’s Chloe Dygert celebrates with the gold medal after winning the Women’s Elite Individual Time Trial on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP

American Chloe Dygert reclaimed the world title in the individual road time trial with a dominant ride over a 36.2km course ending in Stirling on Thursday.

Dygert, one of the early starters, stopped the clock in 46:59.80 and was not threatened until Australia’s Grace Brown put in a tremendous finish on steep cobbled climb.

Brown took the silver medal, 5.67 seconds slower than Dygert, with Austria’s Christina Schweinberger completing the podium having finished more than a minute off the pace.

It was the 26-year-old Dygert’s second gold medal of the UCI World Championships after easily winning the individual pursuit on the track last week.

Dygert also won the road time trial world title in Britain in 2019, destroying the field in Harrogate.

But her career was thrown into jeopardy in 2020 when she suffered horrific leg injuries in a high-speed crash as she sought to defend her title in Italy.

Dygert required three surgeries to repair the damage and was also laid low by the Epstein-Barr virus in 2022 -- a condition that causes chronic fatigue.

READ: UCI World C’Ships: Flying Finucane flings down Paris marker, Quintero’s keirin joy

She had been unwell in Glasgow after her track duties, suffering with a cold, but she dug deep on Thursday to set down a time that proved unbeatable, averaging 46kph.

“If the race was yesterday I don’t think I would have started,” Dygert, who has returned to form one year ahead of the Paris Olympics, said.

“I spent the last four days praying that I would be okay today. I’m not 100% but I started the race today to give everything I could and it was just enough for today.

“This is really special, not just for me but for everybody behind me, the team, Canyon SRAM, USA Cycling and my family.”

Tour de France Femmes winner Demi Vollering was sixth although she is targeting Sunday’s road race.

Related Topics

UCI World Cycling Championships /

Chloe Dygert

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UCI World Championships: Dygert powers to world title in road time trial
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports news wrap, August 10
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIDE World Cup: Arjun, Vidit reach pre-quarters; Humpy bounces back; Carlsen survives
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Kylian Mbappe has decided to stay at PSG and will run out his contract: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Netherlands turns to its Spanish spies ahead of quarterfinal clash
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. UCI World Championships: Dygert powers to world title in road time trial
    Reuters
  2. World Racketlon: India’s Aadirai clinches U-16, U-18 singles gold medals
    Rayan Rozario
  3. Indian sports news wrap, August 10
    Team Sportstar
  4. UCI World C’Ships: Flying Finucane flings down Paris marker, Quintero’s keirin joy
    Reuters
  5. Claressa Shields signs multi-year deal with PFL for MMA bouts
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UCI World Championships: Dygert powers to world title in road time trial
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports news wrap, August 10
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIDE World Cup: Arjun, Vidit reach pre-quarters; Humpy bounces back; Carlsen survives
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Kylian Mbappe has decided to stay at PSG and will run out his contract: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Netherlands turns to its Spanish spies ahead of quarterfinal clash
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment