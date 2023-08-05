MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Valente maintains golden start for U.S, Hinze shines for Germany

The Olympic omnium champion picked a path through the pack to launch her victory sprint on the 40th and final circuit of the Chris Hoy Velodrome and held on for gold.

Published : Aug 05, 2023 09:02 IST , Glasgow - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Jennifer Valente of the U.S. (centre) celebrates on the podium after winning the women’s elite scratch race. She is joined by silver medallist Maike van der Duin and bronze medalist Michaela Drummond.
Jennifer Valente of the U.S. (centre) celebrates on the podium after winning the women’s elite scratch race. She is joined by silver medallist Maike van der Duin and bronze medalist Michaela Drummond. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Matthew Childs
infoIcon

Jennifer Valente of the U.S. (centre) celebrates on the podium after winning the women’s elite scratch race. She is joined by silver medallist Maike van der Duin and bronze medalist Michaela Drummond. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Jennifer Valente continued the American women’s team’s flying start to the UCI World Championships with a perfectly-timed charge for gold in the scratch race on Friday.

The Olympic omnium champion picked a path through the pack to launch her victory sprint on the 40th and final circuit of the Chris Hoy Velodrome and held on for gold.

Dutch rider Maike van der Duin was second with New Zealand’s Michaela Drummond third.

Germany’s women have also begun the championships impressively on the boards with sprinter Emma Hinze claiming a second gold medal in two days with a powerful ride in the 500m time trial, pipping Australia’s Kristina Clonan.

Clonan was seeking to become the first Australian to win the world title in the discipline since Anna Meares in 2012.

Hinze won the women’s team sprint the day before in a world record time -- Germany’s fourth world title in succession at that discipline -- and now has eight world titles.

READ: Abu Dhabi to host 2028 road world championships

Valente now has six world golds in her collection and the 28-year-old Californian showed why on Friday with superb ride.

The previous night Chloe Dygert had outclassed the individual pursuit field to win her first world gold since 2020.

“There were a couple of riders off the front with a decent gap until a couple of laps to go,” Valente, who will join Dygert in the women’s team pursuit medal round on Saturday against New Zealand, told reporters.

“I was just trying to find a gap and set up my sprint. This is really the best possible way we could have opened these championships.”

Dutch men reclaim team sprint track world title from Australia

The Dutch men reclaimed their world title in the men’s team sprint as they avenged the loss last year to Australia which snapped their four-year domination.

Olympic champion threesome Roy van den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland trailed slightly over the first two laps but Hoogland’s last lap burst brought home the gold.

This year’s UCI World Championships is the first ever to combine all cycling disciplines and para-events.

Britain’s para cyclists delighted the home crowd on Friday with a gold rush, led by Jody Cundy in the men’s C4 1km time trial. The 44-year-old, who had his right foot amputated when he was three, has now won an incredible 14 world kilo titles.

ALSO READ: Australian cyclist Stannard suspended for doping, out of Worlds

He said racing on the same programme at the same time as the Olympic athletes was a massive step forward.

“It’s fabulous to be part of the Olympic guys programme and to show the world what we can do,” Cundy told reporters.

“One or two of these fans may have never seen para cycling before but that’s one or two that we’ve never had before.”

Britain’s Neil Fachie and pilot Matthew Rotherham beat teammates James Ball and Steffan Lloyd in the men’s B (visually impaired) 1km time trial while Jaco van Gass won the C3 1km time trial and Sophie Unwin, piloted by Jenny Holl, won the B individual pursuit.

Saturday’s finals include the men’s team pursuit final, with Denmark facing Italy in a repeat of the Tokyo Olympics final, which Italy won in a thriller.

Related stories

Related Topics

Cycling /

Jennifer Valente /

Emma Hinze /

Netherlands /

UCI World Championships

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Valente maintains golden start for U.S, Hinze shines for Germany
    Reuters
  2. Sevilla signs Swiss midfielder Sow from Eintracht
    Reuters
  3. Simone Biles to compete at U.S. Classic after two-year hiatus
    Reuters
  4. Anthony Davis, Lakers agree on a three-year, $186 million extension
    AP
  5. Thiem saves five match points to reach first final since 2020
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Valente maintains golden start for U.S, Hinze shines for Germany
    Reuters
  2. Simone Biles to compete at U.S. Classic after two-year hiatus
    Reuters
  3. National Games 2023 to be held in Goa from October 25
    PTI
  4. Indian sports news wrap, August 4
    Team Sportstar
  5. Abu Dhabi to host 2028 road world championships
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Valente maintains golden start for U.S, Hinze shines for Germany
    Reuters
  2. Sevilla signs Swiss midfielder Sow from Eintracht
    Reuters
  3. Simone Biles to compete at U.S. Classic after two-year hiatus
    Reuters
  4. Anthony Davis, Lakers agree on a three-year, $186 million extension
    AP
  5. Thiem saves five match points to reach first final since 2020
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment