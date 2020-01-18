UFC 246: McGregor and Cerrone make weight

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone weighed in at the 170-pound limit ahead of their fight at UFC 246 on Saturday.

Both fighters are considered natural lightweights and questions had been asked as to whether McGregor, who is making his return to the octagon after a 15-month absence since his submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, would be able to hit his mark.

However, the duo tipped the scales at 170lbs on Friday in Las Vegas.

The fight is taking place at welterweight and McGregor hopes it will be the first of three bouts for him season, with his eyes seemingly set on Jorge Masvidal and a rematch with lightweight champion Khabib.

"It won't be bad blood, but there will be blood."@TheNotoriousMMA speaks to the media immediately following the #UFC246 press conference



The outspoken Irishman likely needs a positive result against Cerrone, the all-time wins leader in UFC, if he is to have a chance of making such ambitions a reality.

McGregor's time away from mixed martial arts started with a six-month ban imposed after a post-fight brawl outside the cage marred his meeting with Khabib, and there was no escape from controversy in the intervening period.

The 31-year-old was arrested and charged with strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief last March after it was alleged he took a man's phone and smashed it on the ground in Miami – the charges were later dropped over inconsistencies in the victim's testimony. In November, he was fined €1,000 after pleading guilty to an assault of a man at a pub in Dublin.

McGregor went 1-1 in his two previous fights at welterweight, losing to Nate Diaz at UFC 196 before winning the rematch at UFC 202.

Cerrone has won six of his 10 previous outings at 170lbs but lost his past two fights at lightweight.