UFC 248: Adesanya beats Romero to retain middleweight title

Israel Adesanya beat Yoel Romero by unanimous decision on Saturday. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 08 March, 2020 13:31 IST Israel Adesanya successfully defended his UFC middleweight championship with a unanimous-decision win over Yoel Romero at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on Saturday.Adesanya improved to 19-0 after getting the better of Romero in Las Vegas. Judges scored the bout 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46 in Adesanya's favour.READ | Khabib ready to fight Mayweather, but not for $600m After few exchanges between the fighters in the opening two rounds, Adesanya landed the more decisive blows thereafter. Romero (13-5) has now lost four of his past five fights, including the previous three.Earlier, Zhang Weili retained the women's strawweight title with a split-decision win against Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a classic, which was regarded as arguably the greatest women's fight in MMA history by many critics of the sport.- THE MAIN CARD RESULTS -1) Adesanya beat Romero by unanimous decision to retain the men's Middleweight title.2) Weili beat Jedrzejczyk by split decision to retain the women's Strawweight title.3) Beneil Dariush beat Drakkar Klose by knockout (KO) in a men's Lightweight bout.4) Neil Magny beat Ji Lingliang by unanimous decision in a men's Welterweight bout.5) Alex Oliveira beat Max Griffin by split decision in a men's Welterweight bout.