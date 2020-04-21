More Sports More Sports Coronavirus: Four more UFC events called off Events in Nebraska, Sao Paulo, Oklahoma City and San Diego will not go ahead due to the coronavirus crisis. Peter Thompson 21 April, 2020 08:38 IST UFC stated that the organisation "looks forward to returning with an event in the near future". - Getty Images Peter Thompson 21 April, 2020 08:38 IST Another four UFC events have been cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.UFC president Dana White vowed to stage an event on May 9 after UFC 249 could not go ahead last Saturday.Yet it was announced on Monday that UFC 250 will not take place as planned in Sao Paulo two weeks on Saturday due to the closure of the Ibirapuera Gymnasium for the installation of a field hospital until September.An event in Lincoln, Nebraska that was set to be staged this Saturday has been called off as a result of state and county restrictions on public gatherings.There will also be no fighting in Oklahoma City seven days later, while UFC Fight Night in San Diego on May 16 will not take place.UFC stated that the organisation "looks forward to returning with an event in the near future". Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.