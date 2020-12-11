UFC 256: Figueiredo eager to dominate Moreno; opens up on Cejudo, Garbrandt

Already touted the fighter of the year by many MMA experts, Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo is keen to break records in Ultimate Fighting Championship.

After beating No. 4-ranked Alex Perez at UFC 255 on November 21, Figueiredo is set to make the quickest turnaround -- 21 days -- by a titleholder in UFC history by facing top contender Brandon Moreno at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The main event of UFC 256 will be the second bout in less than a month for Moreno as well, and Figueiredo is extremely confident of his chances on Saturday.

"I had a perfect three weeks. I can't wait to fight again. By having just 21 days, we couldn't train too much. We were doing lots of technical training twice a day," Figueiredo said during a virtual media interaction.

The 32-year-old Brazilian star will fight for the fourth time in 2020, having beaten Joseph Benavidez twice in February and July, respectively. The second victory over Benavidez had given him the Flyweight belt.

However, their first bout was also for the vacant title, which was relinquished by Henry Cejudo. Figueiredo missed weight back then, thereby becoming ineligible to claim gold. So, he is more determined than ever to maintain a weight limit.

"My weight's good now. The whole point was about maintaining it. I'm at 60 kilos (132.2 lbs) today, and I want to show that I can make weight any day," said Figueiredo.

"When they offered me, Brandon Moreno, the first thing I did was discuss with my camp. They told me to reach out to my nutritionist (Dr Lia Correia) in Belem. Once I spoke to her, she said my body was good, and the only thing I needed to focus was on my diet. As soon as she gave me the green light, I accepted the fight."

Deus Da Guerra, as he's fondly known, also wants to finish off Moreno quickly at UFC 256 and make a statement.

"Brandon's a guy who's asked to face me since the Benavidez fight. That has bothered me. If he wants to fight, he can come to the Octagon and see," Figueiredo claimed.

"I'm a strategic fighter. I studied Brandon a lot and built a gameplan to be able to knock him out in the first round. He's going to try to exchange strikes with me, and I'm going to take him down."

Figueiredo also spoke about two former Bantamweight Champions -- Cody Garbrandt and Henry Cejudo -- who have been calling him out in the recent past. Garbrandt was supposed to face Figueiredo at UFC 255 before an injury ruled him out, while Cejudo had conquered two divisions in the past.

"Those guys are making me stronger when they talk about me. The focus is always on me, and I'm gaining followers on social media. As a champion, I'm happy.

"Cejudo is a masked clown. I can't wait for him to step in front of me so that I can knock that mask off. I would use heavy blows to do that," he added.

After defending the belt this weekend, Figueiredo wants to go back to Brazil and relax. He feels he could return to action in three months and possibly move up a division in the future.

"I want to go home after this fight and relax. I hope to come back by February or March and defend my title.

"I want to dominate my division and go on a winning streak. But I'm open to a super fight at 135 lbs (Bantamweight). Hopefully, that happens soon."