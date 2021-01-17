More Sports More Sports UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 - Form guide, head-to-head record and other bouts UFC lightweight division's title contenders Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor will face off at the Fight Island in the main event of UFC 257 on January 24. Team Sportstar 17 January, 2021 23:28 IST Lightweight contenders Conor McGregor (L) and Dustin Poirier squaring off during UFC 178 in September 2014 (File Photo). - Getty Images Team Sportstar 17 January, 2021 23:28 IST UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 is the first major UFC pay-per-view of 2021, scheduled to be held on January 24, Sunday, at Fight Island in the UAE.The titular bout of the event -- No. 2 lightweight contender Dustin Poirier taking on No. 4 contender Conor McGregor -- could serve as a possible eliminator to decide titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov's next challenger.Khabib recently gave an ultimatum to Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White that he'll return to fight again in the promotion only if he is impressed by some fighter in the division.RELATED | UFC, Boxing in 2020: Highlights from Combat Sports This raises the stakes for the likes of Poirier, McGregor, Dan Hooker and Michael Chandler, who will all be featuring in UFC 257, and Charles Oliveira, who beat Tony Ferguson in December 2020.With fighters having the need to put up an impressive performance to claim a title shot, here's everything you need to know before Poirier vs McGregor 2.FORM GUIDE (LAST 5 OUTINGS - W:L)Poirier (4:1) - In his last five fights, former interim UFC lightweight champion Poirier claimed four victories, against Hooker, Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje, while losing a title unification fight against Khabib.McGregor (3:2) - Former lightweight and featherweight titleholder McGregor has defeated Nate Diaz, Alvarez and Donald Cerrone in his previous five encounters. He had two losses during that period, against Khabib and Diaz.HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORDPoirer and McGregor had already fought each other once during UFC 178 in September 2014. It was the latter who came out on top back then, after a win by TKO in the very first round.Both fighters have faced five other common opponents -- Khabib, Holloway, Alvarez, Diego Brandao and Joe Duffy -- in the past as well. Poirier has taken on Holloway and Alvarez twice.POIRIER RESULTOPPONENTMCGREGOR RESULTLoss by submissionKhabib NurmagomedovLoss by submissionWins by submission and unanimous decisionMax HollowayWin by unanimous decisionWin by TKO and a no contestEddie AlvarezWin by TKOWin by KODiego BrandaoWin by TKOWin by unanimous decisionJoe DuffyLoss by submissionUFC 257 MAIN CARDThere will be three lightweight fights, a women's flyweight bout and a women's strawweight clash during the main card of the event. BOUT AND FIGHTERSDIVISIONDustin Poirier vs Conor McGregorLightweightDan Hooker vs Michael ChandlerLightweightJessica Eye vs Joanne CalderwoodWomen's FlyweightMatt Frevola vs Ottman AzaitarLightweightMarina Rodriguez vs Amanda RibasWomen's Strawweight Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.