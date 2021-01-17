UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 - Form guide, head-to-head record and other bouts

UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 is the first major UFC pay-per-view of 2021, scheduled to be held on January 24, Sunday, at Fight Island in the UAE.

The titular bout of the event -- No. 2 lightweight contender Dustin Poirier taking on No. 4 contender Conor McGregor -- could serve as a possible eliminator to decide titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov's next challenger.

Khabib recently gave an ultimatum to Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White that he'll return to fight again in the promotion only if he is impressed by some fighter in the division.

This raises the stakes for the likes of Poirier, McGregor, Dan Hooker and Michael Chandler, who will all be featuring in UFC 257, and Charles Oliveira, who beat Tony Ferguson in December 2020.

With fighters having the need to put up an impressive performance to claim a title shot, here's everything you need to know before Poirier vs McGregor 2.

FORM GUIDE (LAST 5 OUTINGS - W:L)

Poirier (4:1) - In his last five fights, former interim UFC lightweight champion Poirier claimed four victories, against Hooker, Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje, while losing a title unification fight against Khabib.

McGregor (3:2) - Former lightweight and featherweight titleholder McGregor has defeated Nate Diaz, Alvarez and Donald Cerrone in his previous five encounters. He had two losses during that period, against Khabib and Diaz.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Poirer and McGregor had already fought each other once during UFC 178 in September 2014. It was the latter who came out on top back then, after a win by TKO in the very first round.

Both fighters have faced five other common opponents -- Khabib, Holloway, Alvarez, Diego Brandao and Joe Duffy -- in the past as well. Poirier has taken on Holloway and Alvarez twice.

POIRIER RESULT OPPONENT MCGREGOR RESULT Loss by submission Khabib Nurmagomedov Loss by submission Wins by submission and unanimous decision Max Holloway Win by unanimous decision Win by TKO and a no contest Eddie Alvarez Win by TKO Win by KO Diego Brandao Win by TKO Win by unanimous decision Joe Duffy Loss by submission

UFC 257 MAIN CARD

There will be three lightweight fights, a women's flyweight bout and a women's strawweight clash during the main card of the event.