UFC 267 recap: Teixeira claims World Light Heavyweight Championship

Teixeira claims World Light Heavyweight Championship

Glover Teixeira clinched the UFC World Light Heavyweight Championship with a second-round submission victory over reigning champion Jan Blachowicz at the UFC 267 main event on Saturday.

The 42-year-old Teixeira became the second oldest UFC champion and earned his maiden title after going professional almost 20 years ago in 2002 and debuting at the UFC in 2012.

An early Round 1 takedown by Teixeira kept Blachowicz on the defensive before a left hook rattled the reigning champion. After the bout went to the mat, Teixeira was brisk in sinking the rear-naked choke that saw the Pole tapping at 3:02 into the second round.

"20 years, baby. I have no words to describe it. I have so many thanks. I thought about what to say, but right now, I don't have it. Dana White said he broke the rules and that's why UFC is the way it is. I'm 42 years old, and I'm going to keep breaking those rules," Teixeira said after his triumph.

Teixeira’s previous shot at the light heavyweight title was foiled by Jon Jones in April 2014. The Brazilian came into the bout on Saturday on a five-match winning streak that began in January 2019 and notched up a sixth straight victory against his Polish counterpart to take his MMA professional record to 33-7.

Yan reclaims bantamweight title

Petr Yan reclaimed the UFC World Bantamweight Championship with a unanimous decision victory over Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267 on Saturday.

The referees ruled 49-46, 49-36, 49-46 in Yan’s favour in a fiercely contested bout that saw it earn the Fight of the Night award. ‘No Mercy’ overcame a significant height disadvantage that limited his range to land a spinning backfist in the third round that took Sandhagen to the ground. However, ‘Sandman’ managed to drag himself into the fifth round where he survived sharp kick to his head before the judges declared Yan the interim bantamweight champion.

"Thank you everyone one, I knew Cory was going to be a tough fight, but I knew I was going to change the course of this fight. It's the second time I became a champ in Abu Dhabi, so it's like my home right now. I'm here and everyone knows I am the real champion," Yan said.

Earlier in March 2021, Yan had conceded the championship to Aljamain Sterling after an illegal knee in the fourth round led to his disqualification. Sterling then pulled out of the rematch on September 25, with Sandhagen taking his place.

Yan first claimed the bantamweight title in July 2020 after beating UFC Featherweight Champion Jose Aldo via a technical knockout (TKO) in the fifth round.

Makhachev extended his unbeaten run to nine matches and registered his 20th professional win against a solitary loss. - GETTY IMAGES

Main Card: Islam Makhachev beats Dan Hooker in Round 1

Russia’s Islam Makhachev got the better off Dan Hooker just two minutes 25 seconds into Round 1 in a lightweight division bout at UFC 267. The 30-year-old locked in the kimura after an early takedown triggered by a right hook, leaving a distraught Hooker tapping the canvas and cede to a submission defeat.

Makhachev extended his unbeaten run to nine matches and registered his 20th professional win against a solitary loss, announcing himself as a top contender for the lightweight division championship.

