Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones returns will make both his return after three years and his debut in a new weight class during the main event of UFC 285 on Sunday.

Jon Jones (26-1) of Albuquerque squares off against Ciryl Gane (11-1) of France in a bout to fill the vacant heavyweight championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Jones, the dominant longtime light heavyweight titleholder, has not fought since February 2020.

Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan will defend her 125-pound title against Alexa Grasso (15-3) of Mexico in the co-main event of UFC 285.

Shevchenko has successfully defended her title seven times, one more than Ronda Rousey’s legendary bantamweight reign for the most successful defence by a woman during a single reign in UFC history.

Where these big names are vying for the championship, world number ten Jalin Turner of the United States will have his eyes for a seventh straight octagon victory when he faces Polish Mateusz Gamrot, ranked seventh in the lightweight division.

Jalin Turner has been undefeated in the last five UFC fights and his last loss in the octagon came way back in 2019, almost four years ago. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Originally slated to fight against Dan Hooker, Turner will fight Gamrot, who turned up for the fight on short notice.

Speaking about the advantage to fight Gamrot on short notice, Turner in an exclusive interaction with Sportstar said, “Yeah, that’s gonna play a big factor too. It’s also a disadvantage because I was trying to fight a striker, nonetheless, I was anticipating Dan Hooker trying to take me down. So luckily it all kind of played out in my favour”.

The American fighter stands 5 inches taller than Gamrot, giving him a clear advantage in terms of octagon reach. “It’s certainly an advantage for me. You know, I like to use my length and leverage, it’s going to aid me in getting this (fight) finished,” Turner said.

Turner acknowledges the hype surrounding the pay-per-view card, which features Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane, and stated, “I’m pretty excited. I’m glad because I wanted to stay on this card. It is a great opportunity for me to showcase skills, it’ll be fun. And then you know John Jones coming back. So why not?”

UFC 285: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Main Card Heavyweight: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane Women’s flyweight: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett Prelimnary Card Bantamweight: Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones Middleweight: Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis Women’s flyweight: Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas Middleweight: Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault Early Prelimnary Card Welterweight: Ian Garry vs. Song Kenan Bantamweight: Mana Martinezvs. Cameron Saaiman Women’s strawweight: Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci Bantamweight: Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat Lightweight: Loik Radzhabov vs. Esteban Ribovics

Jalin Turner vs Mateusz Gamrot stats Jalin Turner Age: 27 years Heigh: 6’ 3” Weight: 155 lbs. Reach: 77” Stance: Southpaw Record: 13-5-0 Last five results: W-W-W-W-W Mateusz Gamrot Age: 32 Heigh: 5’ 10” Weight: 155 lbs. Reach: 7’ 0” Stance: Southpaw Record: 21-2-0 Last five results: L-W-W-W-W

Where and how to watch UFC 285 – Jones vs Gane main card?

The UFC 285 – Jones vs Gane main card will be telecast live in India on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) with live streaming available on Sony LIV app.

What time does UFC 285 – Jones vs Gane main card start?

The UFC 285 – Jones vs Gane main card starts at 8:30 AM IST (Sunday, March 5).