A fast rematch of one of the most stunning results in recent UFC history headlines UFC 287 in Miami on Sunday (IST).

The main event is a middleweight title fight between new champion Alex Pereira (7-1) of Brazil and former titleholder Israel Adesanya (23-2) of New Zealand.

The duo first met last November in the main event of UFC 281 at New York’s Madison Square Garden. There, Adesanya, who had made five successful defenses of his belt and had never lost an MMA fight at 185 pounds, seemed well on his way to a decision victory. In the fifth round, however, Pereira came on like gangbusters in a furious rally and earned the championship with a ferocious TKO.

The result only added fuel to the fire of the notion Pereira simply has Adesanya’s number. The duo squared off twice in kickboxing matchups, and Pereira won twice. One was via unanimous decision and the other, a knockout, marked the only stoppage loss in Adesanya’s 80 career kickboxing bouts.

The evening’s co-feature bout is a matchup of top welterweight contenders. Miami’s Jorge Masvidal will no doubt have the crowd on his side when he takes on Brazil’s Gilbert Burns. The veteran Masvidal (35-16) rocketed to stardom in 2019 with three straight KO/TKO wins. But he hasn’t won since, going 0-3 in this decade.

Burns (21-5), meanwhile, is a former title challenger respected as one of the toughest outs in the division. He has won two of his past three fights, and his only loss in that span was a unanimous decision to rising star Khamzat Chimaev in what was widely regarded as one of 2022’s best fights.

Key stats

Pereira Adesanya Record 7-1-0 23-2-0 Form guide W-W-W-W-W L-W-W-W-L Height 193 cm 193 cm Reach 200.7 203.2 Rank Defending champion #1

UFC 287: Full fight card Main card (from 7:30am IST) Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya (UFC middleweight championship) Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal (welterweight) Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez (bantamweight) Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (welterweight) Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez (bantamweight) Prelim card (from 5:30am IST) Chris Curtis vs. Kelvin Gastelum (welterweight) Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro (strawweight) Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joseph Pyfer (middleweight) Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman (heavyweight)

When and where to watch UFC 287 in India?

The matches will be telecast live SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels. The fights can also be streamed live on SonyLIV.