Conor McGregor knocks out Heat mascot in bizarre promotion at NBA Finals

McGregor was there at the NBA Finals as a promotional gimmick for a pain-relief spray — and was booed by many in the Miami crowd even before the bit started. The

Published : Jun 11, 2023 07:15 IST , MIAMI - 1 MIN READ

AP
Conor McGregor is on the court during a timeout in Game Four of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat at Kaseya Centre, Mimai, on June 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor knocked out the Miami Heat mascot in a midgame bit that went wrong.

Burnie — more specifically, the man who occupies Burnie’s costume — briefly sought medical attention Friday night after taking two punches from McGregor during a third-quarter stoppage of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Heat and the Denver Nuggets.

ALSO READ
UFC 289: Amanda Nunes puts aside retirement thoughts to focus on Irena Aldana

The Heat said Saturday that the employee, who was not identified, received pain medication and was resting at home.

McGregor was there as a promotional gimmick for a pain-relief spray — and was booed by many in the Miami crowd even before the bit started. The flame mascot was wearing oversized boxing gloves and a robe akin to what a fighter would wear entering the ring for a bout. McGregor hit Burnie with a left hook, knocking him down, then punched the mascot again after he hit the floor.

McGregor then tried to “spray” the mascot with the pain-relief product, while several members of the Heat’s in-game promotional team dragged Burnie off the court.

McGregor hasn’t fought since injuring his left leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. His last win came in January 2020.

Related Topics

Conor McGregor /

NBA

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

