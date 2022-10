UFC Vegas 61 results, stats: Yan Xiaonan defeats Mackenzie Dern in strawweight main event

The UFC Fight Night 211 was completed at the UFC Apex facility in Nevada, Las Vegas on Saturday with Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan highlighting the women’s strawweight main event.

Here is a look at all the results and stats from the UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs Yan fight card:

Strawweight: Yan Xiaonan def. Mackenzie Dern via majority decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-47)

⦿ Total Strikes - Dern: 224 (of 339); Yan: 151 (of 240)

Total Strikes - Dern: 224 (of 339); Yan: 151 (of 240) ⦿ Takedowns - Dern: 2 (of 11); Yan: 0

Takedowns - Dern: 2 (of 11); Yan: 0 ⦿ Submission Attempts - Dern: 2; Yan: 0

Submission Attempts - Dern: 2; Yan: 0 ⦿ Reversals - Dern: 0; Yan: 0

Reversals - Dern: 0; Yan: 0 ⦿ Significant Strikes - Dern: 61 (of 151); Yan: 113 (of 195)

Significant Strikes - Dern: 61 (of 151); Yan: 113 (of 195) ⦿ Knockdowns - Dern: 0; Yan: 0

The strawweight division has a new contender on it's hands, and her name is Xiaonan Yan 💪 #UFCVegas61pic.twitter.com/04V3vRRS3v — UFC (@ufc) October 2, 2022

Welterweight: Randy Brown def. Francisco Trinaldo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

⦿ Total Strikes - Brown: 65 (of 148); Trinaldo: 82 (of 111)

Total Strikes - Brown: 65 (of 148); Trinaldo: 82 (of 111) ⦿ Takedowns - Brown: 0; Trinaldo: 1 (of 4)

Takedowns - Brown: 0; Trinaldo: 1 (of 4) ⦿ Submission Attempts - Brown: 1; Trinaldo: 0

Submission Attempts - Brown: 1; Trinaldo: 0 ⦿ Reversals - Brown: 1; Trinaldo: 0

Reversals - Brown: 1; Trinaldo: 0 ⦿ Significant Strikes - Brown: 60 (of 141); Trinaldo: 40 (of 67)

Significant Strikes - Brown: 60 (of 141); Trinaldo: 40 (of 67) ⦿ Knockdowns - Brown: 1; Trinaldo: 0

Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos def. Trevin Jones via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-27, 30-27)

⦿ Total Strikes - Barcelos: 119 (of 171); Jones: 15 (of 61)

Total Strikes - Barcelos: 119 (of 171); Jones: 15 (of 61) ⦿ Takedowns - Barcelos: 2 (of 5); Jones: 0

Takedowns - Barcelos: 2 (of 5); Jones: 0 ⦿ Submission Attempts - Barcelos: 0; Jones: 0

Submission Attempts - Barcelos: 0; Jones: 0 ⦿ Reversals - Barcelos: 0; Jones: 0

Reversals - Barcelos: 0; Jones: 0 ⦿ Significant Strikes - Barcelos: 73 (of 119); Jones: 11 (of 57)

Significant Strikes - Barcelos: 73 (of 119); Jones: 11 (of 57) ⦿ Knockdowns - Barcelos: 1; Jones: 0

Featherweight: Sodiq Yusuff def. Don Shainis via submission (guillotine choke) at 0:30 of Round 1

⦿ Total Strikes - Yusuff: 9 (of 9); Shainis: 9 (of 9)

Total Strikes - Yusuff: 9 (of 9); Shainis: 9 (of 9) ⦿ Takedowns - Yusuff: 0; Shainis: 0

Takedowns - Yusuff: 0; Shainis: 0 ⦿ Submission Attempts - Yusuff: 1; Shainis: 0

Submission Attempts - Yusuff: 1; Shainis: 0 ⦿ Reversals - Yusuff: 0; Shainis: 0

Reversals - Yusuff: 0; Shainis: 0 ⦿ Significant Strikes - Yusuf: 9 (of 9); Borschev: 3 (of 3)

Significant Strikes - Yusuf: 9 (of 9); Borschev: 3 (of 3) ⦿ Knockdowns - Yusuff: 0; Shainis: 0

Lightweight: Mike Davis def. Viacheslav Borshchev via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-26)

⦿ Total Strikes - Davis: 101 (of 174); Borschev: 84 (of 139)

Total Strikes - Davis: 101 (of 174); Borschev: 84 (of 139) ⦿ Takedowns - Davis: 9 (of 11); Borschev: 0

Takedowns - Davis: 9 (of 11); Borschev: 0 ⦿ Submission Attempts - Davis: 1; Borschev: 0

Submission Attempts - Davis: 1; Borschev: 0 ⦿ Reversals - Davis: 0; Borschev: 1

Reversals - Davis: 0; Borschev: 1 ⦿ Significant Strikes - Davis: 65 (of 133); Borschev: 63 (of 118)

Significant Strikes - Davis: 65 (of 133); Borschev: 63 (of 118) ⦿ Knockdowns - Davis: 0; Borschev: 0

Preliminary Card

Catchweight (140 lbs): Daniel Santos def. John Castaneda via KO (strikes) at 4:28 of Round 2 | Watch finish

Heavyweight: Ilir Latifi def. Aleksei Oleinik via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Lightweight: Joaquim Silva def. Jesse Ronson via TKO (flying knee and punches) at 3:08 of Round 2 | Watch finish

Middleweight: Brendan Allen def. Krzysztof Jotko via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:17 of Round 1 | Watch finish

Catchweight (140 lbs): Chelsea Chandler def. Julija Stoliarenko via TKO (punches) at 4:15 of Round 1 | Watch finish

Bantamweight: Guido Cannetti def. Randy Costa via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:04 of Round 1 | Watch finish