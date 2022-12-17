The Ultimate Fighting Championship will wrap up its 2022 calendar year with one final event - UFC Fight Night 216 - taking place at the UFC Apex facility in Nevada on Sunday.

The main event will feature an enticing middleweight clash between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland.

Cannonier has had a mixed 2022 season with a win and loss in his two bouts. “Tha Killa Gorilla” beat Derek Brunson at UFC 271 in February and later earned his first title shot against then-champion Israel Adesanya in July. “I would say it was a good year. I won my fight against Derek Brunson earlier in the year. I got a title shot which is good. I didn’t win which isn’t too good but going through the emotions of a title fight and all that, I learned a lot from it. I feel like I have levelled up in ways that are going to be evident in my next fight. I am excited about this last fight of the year. As long as I and Sean do our thing, people will be going to talk about this fight for three-four weeks until the next event. So far 2022, has been really good,” Cannonier said as he reflected on his year in the Octagon.

The middleweight division has seen a lot of twists since then with Adesanya losing the title to Alex Pereira in November at UFC 281. However, Cannonier said he is content with his position among the best in the circuit as he sets sights on another title shot.

“I see it the same way as I have always seen it. There’s a bunch of dangerous men in the division and I am right up there with them. With Alex being the champion now, it definitely brings a lot more interest to the division in its entirety as opposed to the champion individually. Alex has shaken the division up. It’s going to be very interesting to see how things unfold and I am happy with the position I’m in, no. 3 or 2. Being in this fight, I am trying to put in a performance that will put me in line for another title shot. Doesn’t matter who’s in it or who has the title. I am here to just fight guys and get my paycheck,” Cannonier told Sportstar.

Cannonier does want to read too much into his results - two wins and two losses - over the past three years. “I see a steady progression even if I have lost fights. It’s always been forward momentum, the fights have only gotten bigger. Things have given according to the ‘grand plan’ even though it hasn’t sometimes gone according to mine. I’d like to win every fight all the time. But I am happy with the results of my work.”

The Strickland challenge

In his bid to climb back to the top of the pile, Cannonier meets the mercurial Strickland who is returning to action after suffering a finger infection. Strickland was beaten by Pereira before his run to the championship in his last fight in July. “Strickland is an interesting challenge. He has a lot of forward pressure, a very prominent jab that he uses to very good effect in his fights. He’s very entertaining, people watch to see him fight. He’s always ready to get into a tussle and make it ugly or clean as it needs to be. It’s a challenge that I am more than happy to accept. The training camp has been great. We have pulled out a few tools that I feel will be useful in this fight,” Cannonier remarked.

The 38-year-old Cannonier said that he is not looking too far ahead, just yet. “I haven’t thought about a title shot. To be honest, I havent thought about how it would be to fight Alex. But that’s the first thing away from my mind right now. I am only thinking about Sean for now,” he said.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Cannonier vs Strickland fight card Middleweight: Jared Cannonier v Sean Strickland Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan v Damir Ismagulov Flyweight: Amir Albazi v Alessandro Costa Featherweight: Alex Caceres v Julian Erosa Lightweight: Drew Dober v Bobby Green Middleweight: Michał Oleksiejczukv Cody Brundage

Cannonier vs Strickland stats Jared Cannonier Record: 21-15-6 Height: 182.8 cm Weight: 83.91 kg Reach: 197 cm Last five results: L-W-W-L-W 10 wins by knockout, two by submission Debut: 2011 (MMA) Sean Strickland Record: 25-0-4 Height: 185.42 cm Weight: 83.91 kg Reach: 193 cm Last five results: L-W-W-W-W 10 wins by knockout, four by submission Debut: 2008 (MMA)

What time does UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Strickland start?

The preliminary card starts at 3:30 AM IST (Sunday, December 18). The main card starts at 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, December 18).

Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 66?

The main card will be telecast live in India on Sony Sports 2 (English) and Sony Sports 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV.