MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UFC Fight Night LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Holloway vs The Korean Zombie

The Main Event clash between Featherweight Division stalwarts Max Holloway and Chan Sung Jung headlines the Fight Night in Singapore.

Published : Aug 25, 2023 23:45 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Max Holloway (R) in action.
Max Holloway (R) in action. | Photo Credit: Handout
infoIcon

Max Holloway (R) in action. | Photo Credit: Handout

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Singapore this weekend with a mouthwatering line-up of clashes. This will be the sixth time the promotion travels offshore to the Asian island nation and the first time since June 2022. 

The Main Event clash between Featherweight Division stalwarts Max Holloway and Chan Sung Jung headlines the Fight Night in Singapore. The two popular superstars have been in the featherweight division scene for years but will clash heads in the Octagon for the first time ever, making it a fight to look out for. 

Read other UFC stories/results - HERE

“The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung returns to action after a prolonged 16-month gap following his UFC 273 loss to reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski. On the other hand, momentum favours Max “The Blessed” Holloway, who comes off an unanimous decision win over Arnold Allen in April, earlier this year and the Hawaiian is en route to becoming the “Undeniable.” 

Anthony Smith takes on the Ryan Spann challenge in the Co-Main Card fight this weekend. Smith found the edge over his Light Heavyweight Division counterpart when the two crossed paths in September 2021. However, the 35-year-old hasn’t tasted victory since, leaving Spann with an opportunity to find redemption. 

Meanwhile, a crucial tie awaits in the Women’s Flyweight Division where Erin Blanchfield and Taila Santos lock horns in the Octagon. Blanchfield, who is on an outstanding eight-fight winning streak will look to keep her record straight. Santos on the other hand will try to spoil Blanchfield’s party to earn herself another championship fight. The Brazilian heads into her second consecutive fight in Singapore and has her eyes set on victory. 

Streaming/telecast info
Where can I watch UFC Fight Night: Halloway vs The Korean Zombie in India? 
The UFC Fight Night: Halloway vs The Korean Zombie in Singapore will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network in India, starting from 5:30pm. 
Where can I watch UFC Fight Night: Halloway vs The Korean Zombie online in India? 
The UFC Fight Night: Halloway vs The Korean Zombie can be streamed live on Sony LIV app/website in India. 

Related stories

Related Topics

UFC /

MMA /

Max Halloway

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Fateh vs Al Nassr LIVE score, FAT 0-0 NAS, Saudi Pro League: Otavio hits side-netting; Ronaldo still finding his foot in the match
    Team Sportstar
  2. UFC Fight Night LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Holloway vs The Korean Zombie
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spain women’s team refuses to play until Rubiales is removed
    Reuters
  4. BWF World Championships 2023: Prannoy beats Axelsen in three-game thriller
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ricciardo out of Dutch Grand Prix with broken wrist; Lawson to make F1 debut as replacement
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. UFC Fight Night LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Holloway vs The Korean Zombie
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ajith, Achinta focussed on World Championships after missing Asian Games selection
    PTI
  3. Belgian cyclist Tijl De Decker dies after crash during training
    AP
  4. Indian sports news wrap, August 25
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sports Ministry approves funding for Tejaswin’s training equipment, participation of Sarnobat, Elavenil in international shooting events
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Fateh vs Al Nassr LIVE score, FAT 0-0 NAS, Saudi Pro League: Otavio hits side-netting; Ronaldo still finding his foot in the match
    Team Sportstar
  2. UFC Fight Night LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Holloway vs The Korean Zombie
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spain women’s team refuses to play until Rubiales is removed
    Reuters
  4. BWF World Championships 2023: Prannoy beats Axelsen in three-game thriller
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ricciardo out of Dutch Grand Prix with broken wrist; Lawson to make F1 debut as replacement
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment