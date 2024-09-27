MagazineBuy Print

UFC Fight Night LIVE Streaming: Preview, fight card, when and where to watch Moicano vs Saint-Denis fight?

UFC FIght Night: Here’s all you need to know ahead of the Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Night main event fight between Renato Maicano and Benoit Saint-Denis, happening at the Accor Arena in France. 

Published : Sep 27, 2024 22:03 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Benoit Saint-Denis (R) in action.
Benoit Saint-Denis (R) in action. | Photo Credit: JULIEN DE ROSA
infoIcon

Benoit Saint-Denis (R) in action. | Photo Credit: JULIEN DE ROSA

The Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Night wagon moves to France this weekend as Benoit Saint-Denis takes on Brazilian Renato Moicano in front of his home crowd.

PREVIEW

Regardless of how the rest of the evening goes, things at Accor Arena are sure to end in fireworks as Moicano and Saint Denis close things out in a massive lightweight matchup.

“Money Moicano” is undefeated at 155 pounds since relocating to the division following a lengthy stay in the featherweight Top 15, having won three-in-a-row and five straight overall, with a catchweight loss to Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC 272 the only recent blemish on his resume.

The energetic and attacking Brazilian has earned finishes in four of those five wins, most recently overwhelming Jalin Turner at UFC 300, and looks to continue his push for a place in the Top 10 with another win here.

Meanwhile, William Gomis and Joanderson Brito clash in a matchup of surging featherweights on Saturday’s main card at Accor Arena.

Gomis has posted wins in each of his first three UFC appearances to extend his overall winning streak to 11. After earning decisions in his first two outings, he collected a third-round stoppage win over Yanis Ghemmouri on the main card of last year’s annual stop in Paris to maintain his unbeaten record inside the Octagon.

“100% I’m sure. I’m gonna win,” Gomis said in an exclusive interaction with Sportstar.

Since losing his promotional debut to Bill Algeo on the first fight card of 2022, Brito has rattled off five straight stoppage wins to establish himself as a fighter on the rise in the 145-pound weight class. 

Gomis and Brito are identical fighters, who uses aggression to overpower their opponents especially with heavy strikes. “My striking is different. I know he’s (Gomis) not the same level of my last opponent, but, but I know I’m better,” said Gomis.

“I have changed my training routine a bit, physically. I have a new conditioning coach now and we worked extensively on boxing. I do boxing a lot more now and I think that will be a positive impact on my striking,” he added.

Fight card
Main Event: Renato Moicano vs Benoît Saint Denis
Other Main Card Matches:
Nassourdine Imavov vs Brendan Allen
William Gomis vs Joanderson Brito
Kevin Jousset vs Bryan Battle
Morgan Charriere vs Gabriel Miranda
Fares Ziam vs Matt Frevola

Streaming/Telecast information

Watch UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Saint Denis on LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu) channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of UFC in India.

Main event fights start at 12:30am (IST) on Sunday.

