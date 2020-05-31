More Sports More Sports UFC: Burns dominates Woodley in unanimous-decision win Gilbert Burns is ready for a title fight after his dominant victory over Tyron Woodley. Dejan Kalinic 31 May, 2020 10:43 IST Brazilian Gilbert Burns (R) took control early and never looked back, with the judges scoring it 50-45, 50-44 and 50-44 in his favour. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 31 May, 2020 10:43 IST Gilbert Burns dominated Tyron Woodley in an impressive UFC win in Las Vegas on Saturday.Burns, 33, was in control from the outset and was awarded a deserved unanimous-decision victory.RELATED| Conor McGregor names MMA GOAT top four The Brazilian took control early and never looked back, with the judges scoring it 50-45, 50-44 and 50-44 in his favour.Burns is riding a streak of six consecutive victories, including four since returning to welterweight in 2019.Woodley, meanwhile, was no match for Burns in what was his first bout since losing the UFC welterweight championship to Kamaru Usman in March last year.WHERE WAS THE FIGHT WON?Burns laid down a marker early. He dropped Woodley and cut the American open above his left eye in the first round, with his victory never in doubt.RELATED| Tyson Fury says he accepted fight against Mike Tyson WHAT DOES IT MEAN?Usman holds the welterweight title and Burns is ready to take on his team-mate. Usman beat Woodley to win the crown, which he successfully defended against Colby Covington in December.THEY SAID WHAT?"I trained so hard for this fight, I knew I could do it, I was calling these guys out for a reason," Burns told ESPN after his win.NEW RECORDS (W-L-D):Burns: 19-3-0Woodley: 19-5-1 Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.