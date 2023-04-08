UFC: Israel Adesanya - profile, stats, form guide, recent results

More Sports

Nicknamed ‘the Last stylebender’, Adesanya entered the UFC Octagon for the first time in 2018 and took on Rob Wilkinson at UFC 221.

08 April, 2023 15:29 IST
Ranked number one in the middleweight division, Israel Adesanya is a force to reckon with in the Ultimate Fighting Championship circuit. Widely regarded as one of the best in the business, Adesanya has experience in professional boxing, kickboxing and mixed martial arts.

Adesanya, who studied computer graphic design, dropped out of university and worked as a billing coordinator for a gas line company before deciding to pursue fighting. Additionally, Adesanya has a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under his then-trainer Andre Galvao.

Nicknamed ‘the Last Stylebender’, Adesanya entered the UFC octagon for the first time in 2018 and took on Rob Wilkinson at UFC 221. He impressed straight away with a second-round knockout win and from then on, there was no looking back for the now 33-year-old.

Relentless in his title pursuit, Adesanya challenged for the middleweight title for the first time in 2019. He knocked out Robert Whittaker in the second round and became the undisputed champion. In March 2020, he defeated Yoel Romero, and followed it up with a five-round win against Paulo Costa the same year.

The Last Stylebender’s first-ever MMA loss came at UFC 259, where he faced Jan Blachowicz for the Light-Heavyweight Championship and lost via Unanimous Decision.

In 2021, he further retained his title against Marvin Vettori in yet another five-round thriller. Last year, he held on to his title twice before going down to Alex Pereira, who beat Adesanya via strikes in the fifth round.

Hailing from Auckland, New Zealand, Adesanya has won 23 out of the 25 bouts he has participated in.

ResultDateEvent Decision
L13.11.2022UFC 281Knockout/Technical Knockout
W03.07.2022UFC 276Unanmous decision
W13.02.2022UFC 271Unanmous decision
W13.06.2021UFC 263Unanmous decision
L07.03.2021UFC 259Unanmous decision
BIO
Record: 23-2-0
Height: 193 cm Weight: 83.9 kg
Reach: 203.2 cm
15 wins by knockout, nil by submission
Debut: 2012 (MMA)
Number one in middleweight division

