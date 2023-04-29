UFC: Ricky Simon - Profile, stats, form guide, recent results

More Sports

Simon is a five-time amateur champion in three different weight classes. He made his professional MMA debut in 2014 and started his career with a win over Alex Eastman.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 29 April, 2023 23:16 IST
FILE PHOTO: Ricky Simon in action.

FILE PHOTO: Ricky Simon in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ricky Simon is an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter in the bantamweight division from the United States of America.

Simon is of Mexican origin and comes from a family of three brothers. He grew up watching UFC and had always wanted to try his hand at the sport. His MMA training began nine years ago.

Simon only had one loss before finally making his UFC debut in April 2018.

He has fought in 10 fights in UFC and won eight out of them. The 30-year-old enjoys a healthy record of 20 wins and three losses in his entire MMA career.

The American is currently on a five-fight winning streak and is yet to lose out on a game from 2019. He defeated Jack Shore of Wales in his previous bout in July 2022 via submission.

Simon has six wins via knockout, while he won four fights with submission.

Next fight: vs Song Yadong in UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Simon

ResultOpponentDateEvent Decision
WJack Shore16.07.2022UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. RodriguezSubmission
WRaphael Assuncao19.12.2021UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. DaukausKnockout/Technical Knockout
WBrian Kelleher14.02.2021UFC 258: Usman vs. BurnsUnanimous decision
WGaetano Pirrello20.01.2021UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. MagnySubmission
WRay Borg14.05.2020UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. TeixeiraSplit decision

*As on April 29, 2023

BIO
Record: 20-3-0
Height: 168 cm Weight: 61 kg
Reach: 178 cm
Six wins by KO, four by submission
Debut: 2014 (MMA)/ 2018 (UFC)
Ranked tenth in Bantamweight divison

