UFC: Ricky Simon - Profile, stats, form guide, recent results

Ricky Simon is an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter in the bantamweight division from the United States of America.

Simon is of Mexican origin and comes from a family of three brothers. He grew up watching UFC and had always wanted to try his hand at the sport. His MMA training began nine years ago.

Simon is a five-time amateur champion in three different weight classes. He made his professional MMA debut in 2014 and started his career with a win over Alex Eastman.

Simon only had one loss before finally making his UFC debut in April 2018.

He has fought in 10 fights in UFC and won eight out of them. The 30-year-old enjoys a healthy record of 20 wins and three losses in his entire MMA career.

The American is currently on a five-fight winning streak and is yet to lose out on a game from 2019. He defeated Jack Shore of Wales in his previous bout in July 2022 via submission.

Simon has six wins via knockout, while he won four fights with submission.

Next fight: vs Song Yadong in UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Simon

Result Opponent Date Event Decision W Jack Shore 16.07.2022 UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez Submission W Raphael Assuncao 19.12.2021 UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus Knockout/Technical Knockout W Brian Kelleher 14.02.2021 UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns Unanimous decision W Gaetano Pirrello 20.01.2021 UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny Submission W Ray Borg 14.05.2020 UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira Split decision

*As on April 29, 2023