More Sports

UFC: Song Yadong - Profile, stats, form guide, recent results

Song began training in Mixed Martial Arts at the age of 13, and made his professional debut before his sixteenth birthday in 2012.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 29 April, 2023 11:22 IST
Chennai 29 April, 2023 11:22 IST
File image of Song Yadong.

File image of Song Yadong. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Song began training in Mixed Martial Arts at the age of 13, and made his professional debut before his sixteenth birthday in 2012.

Known as “The Kung Fu Kid” by fans, Song Yadong of China is an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter in the bantamweight division.

Song, raised by a single mother, was sent to a Sanda martial arts school when he was nine years old. He began training in Mixed Martial Arts at 13 and made his professional debut before his sixteenth birthday in 2012.

Read other UFC stories/results - HERE

The Kung Fu Kid’s UFC debut though, came much later in 2017 when he fought Indian fighter Bharat Khandare, which he won comprehensively in the first round via submission. Song presently holds seven first-round finishes.

The 25-year-old has 19 wins, seven losses and a draw against his name. Song suffered a humbling loss against Cory Sandhagen of the United States when a Technical Knockout (stoppage) was inflicted when Song endured a horrific cut above his left eye. Song has won three of his last five fights.

Next fight: vs Ricky Simon in UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Simon

ResultOpponentDateEvent Decision
LCory Sandhagen18.09.2022UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs SongKnockout - stoppage
WMarlon Moraes13.03.2022UFC Fight Night: Santos vs AnkaaeKnockout/Technical Knockout
WJulio Arce 13.11.2021UFC Fight Night Halloway vs RodriguezKnockout/Technical Knockout
WCasey Kenney08.08.2021UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane Split decision
LKyler Phillips07.03.2021UFC 259: Blachowicz vs AdesanyaUnanimous decision

*As on April 29, 2023

BIO
Record: 19-7-1
Height: 193 cm Weight: 83 kg
Reach: 170.2 cm
Eight wins by KO, three by submission
Debut: 2012 (MMA)/ 2017 (UFC)
Ranked eighth in Bantamweight divison

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH- Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan: Supreme Court order explained

WATCH- Vinesh Phogat: The fight is to save wrestling and Indian sports from people like Brij Bhushan; full press conference

Watch: Climate activists disrupt Snooker World Championships, ruin baize

Slide shows

Hockey World Cup 2023, opening ceremony pictures: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh perform live in Cuttack

Happy New Year: Messi, Kohli and other sports stars who welcomed 2023 in style

National Games 2022, Closing Ceremony in pictures: Cultural programmes mark end of the Games

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us