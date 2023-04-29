UFC: Song Yadong - Profile, stats, form guide, recent results

Known as “The Kung Fu Kid” by fans, Song Yadong of China is an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter in the bantamweight division.

Song, raised by a single mother, was sent to a Sanda martial arts school when he was nine years old. He began training in Mixed Martial Arts at 13 and made his professional debut before his sixteenth birthday in 2012.

Read other UFC stories/results - HERE

The Kung Fu Kid’s UFC debut though, came much later in 2017 when he fought Indian fighter Bharat Khandare, which he won comprehensively in the first round via submission. Song presently holds seven first-round finishes.

The 25-year-old has 19 wins, seven losses and a draw against his name. Song suffered a humbling loss against Cory Sandhagen of the United States when a Technical Knockout (stoppage) was inflicted when Song endured a horrific cut above his left eye. Song has won three of his last five fights.

Next fight: vs Ricky Simon in UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Simon

Result Opponent Date Event Decision L Cory Sandhagen 18.09.2022 UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song Knockout - stoppage W Marlon Moraes 13.03.2022 UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankaae Knockout/Technical Knockout W Julio Arce 13.11.2021 UFC Fight Night Halloway vs Rodriguez Knockout/Technical Knockout W Casey Kenney 08.08.2021 UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane Split decision L Kyler Phillips 07.03.2021 UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya Unanimous decision

*As on April 29, 2023