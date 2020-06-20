UFC Vegas 3, Blaydes vs Volkov: When and where to watch in India, live streaming details, time

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has been conducting events since May despite the threat of the coronavirus pandemic. The next one in line is UFC Vegas 3 which is scheduled to take place on June 20, Saturday (5 PM PDT).

The main event of the night will feature a heavyweight bout between United States star Curtis Blaydes and former Bellator heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov of Russia.



Blaydes is currently ranked #3 in the heavyweight contenders' list, behind Francis Ngannou and former champion Daniel Cormier. A win in the bout against Volkov would push him closer to a future title fight.



With reigning champion Stipe Miocic defending his belt against Cormier at UFC 252 on August 16, Volkov, currently ranked #7, too would be looking to establish his name in the division and seek a championship opportunity.



The co-main event on the night will feature featherweights Josh Emmett and Shane Burgos. Emmett and Burgos occupy the ninth and tenth spots in the contenders' rankings.

Hence, both of them are quite a way off a possible title fight with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. However, a victory for either of them will boost their confidence and help them make a move up the ladder, with UFC president Dana White watching from close quarters.

Raquel Pennington will take on Marion Reneau in the only women's fight of the main card. This bantamweight bout between the #6 and #10 contenders could alter the scenario in champion Amanda Nunes' preferred division.



Brazilian Nunes has been a dominant force ever since she made her Octagon debut in 2013. The next challenger of the two-division champion, who also holds the women's featherweight belt, is unknown because no one in the current roster can possibly match up to her level.



Both Pennington and Reneau would be wary of that and they will try hard to impress the naysayers with a flawless performance.



Meanwhile, in a welterweight encounter, Belal Muhammad will face off against countryman Lyman Good. After multiple delays, due to Good's positive COVID-19 test this year and his potential anti-doping violation in 2016, this matchup will go ahead on UFC on ESPN 11.

American star Jim Miller will equal Donald Cerrone's record for the most bouts contested in UFC history when he takes on Roosevelt Roberts on Saturday night. This contest was turned into a catchweight bout after Roberts couldn't make the weight for a lightweight fight.The event will be telecast live on June 21 (June 20 in the United States), Sunday, in India.It is taking place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.The event's main card will begin at 5:30 am IST (June 21).You can watch the bouts live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 3 in India.Sony LIV will provide live online streaming for the event.