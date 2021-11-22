More Sports More Sports UFC Vegas 43 recap: Vieira blanks Tate, undefeated Brady extends run UFC Vegas 43: Here's a recap of Saturday's UFC Fight Night events that included Brazilian star Ketlen Vieira's triumph over veteran Miesha Tate. Team Sportstar 22 November, 2021 12:33 IST Ketlen Vieira stunned veteran Miesha Tate in Saturday's main event. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 22 November, 2021 12:33 IST Ketlen Viera shocks veteran TateIn a thrilling women's bantamweight main event contest, seventh-ranked star Ketlen Vieira thumped veteran Miesha Tate who is on a comeback trail after her return from retirement earlier this year. In a stiff ground-dominated contest that stretched all the way to five rounds, the Brazilian came up on top with a clinical performance, eventually winning by unanimous decision.The 30 year-old Viera said: "I'm here to fight the best, and Miesha Tate is one of the best of all time. She was setting up the takedown and I did not want to be taken down... I felt confident in the last two rounds and let my game go. I'm going to be the champion one day."Undefeated Brady blanks ChiesaIn the welterweight co-main event, grappling came to the fore as undefeated prospect Sean Brady kept his extended his record to 15-0 against sixth-ranked Michael Chiesa. Brady's supreme take-downs got the better off Chiesa who presented sharp jabs.Brady won the bout by unanimous decision and said: "All week I was saying how much the pressure was getting to me... but I think I proved I belong to be here. I grapple with the highest level grapplers and they always ask my coach, 'What school did that kid wrestle at?' I never wrestled a day in my life. This is just what I do and I'm the best at it. I want one of these main events!" Listen to @SeanBradyMMA reflect on the biggest win of his career at #UFCVegas43 pic.twitter.com/iDG6uFd5Bg— UFC (@ufc) November 21, 2021 China's Shayilan shinesIn the prelims card, China's UFC Academy graduate Shayilan put up a dominating performance in his second appearance against veteran Sean Soriano. Shayilan's adept wrestling techniques helped him to put up a noteworthy display at the Octagon. China's UFC Academy graduate shone in his second UFC appearance. - GETTY IMAGES The 27-year-old said:"Fighters in the UFC are from different countries and they are the best in the world. For me to get here, it took a lot of effort, and this win means so much to me. I wanted to get the fight won inside the distance, but I'm still glad I got the win. 2022 is going to be a different year for me, I'm going to improve, and you'll see a different Shayilan."Results overviewMAIN EVENTKetlen Vieira def. Miesha Tate via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)CO-MAIN EVENTSean Brady def. Michael Chiesa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)MAIN CARDTaila Santos def. Joanne Wood via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:49 of the first roundRani Yahya def. Kyung Ho Kang via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Adrian Yanez def. Davey Grant via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 27-30)PRELIMSPat Sabatini def. Tucker Lutz via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)Rafa Garcia def. Natan Levy via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Loopy Godinez def. Loma Lookboonmee via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Cody Durden def. Aoriqileng via unanimous decision (29-28,29-28,29-28)Shayilan Nuerdanbieke def. Sean Soriano via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Luana Pinheiro def. Sam Hughes via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Fight of the Night: Davey Grant vs Adrian YanezPerformance of the Night: Taila SantosWatch UFC Fight Night - Font vs Aldo LIVE on SONY TEN 1 / SONY TEN 2 (English) & SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels on 5th December 2021 from 8:30 AM IST. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :