Ultimate Kho Kho Season 1: Gujarat Giants beats Mumbai Khiladis 69-44 in tournament opener; Telugu Yoddhas defeats Chennai Quick Guns

Gujarat Giants beat Mumbai Khiladis 69-44 in the first match of the inaugural season of the Ultimate Kho Kho league at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday.

Gujarat captain Ranjan Shetty won the toss and chose to defend. Mumbai started with the powerplay, activating two wazirs - Durvesh Salunke and Avik Singha - when the batch consisting Vinayak Pokarde, Akshay Bhangare and Mareppa took the field. However, in less than two minutes, they successfully managed to eliminate all three of them.

At the end of the first turn of the match, Mumbai Khiladis dominated with a 22-2 lead.

Rohan Kore tested the Gujarat’s attack in the second turn. However, after that Gujarat quickly made a comeback to end the first innings at 26-24 lead. Mumbai Khiladis recovered to regain the lead with 20 points in the first seven minutes of second innings that put it ahead at 44-30 score.

In the decisive final turn, Gujarat played brilliantly to win 39 points to pocket the match comfortably.

Telugu Yoddhas defeats Chennai Quick Guns 48-38

In the second match of the day, Telugu Yoddhas defeated Chennai Quick Guns 48-38.

Telugu Yoddhas started the match well and looked in commanding position with a 29-15 lead at the end of first innings. Chennai Quick Guns, however, tried its best to make a comeback in the second part of the game but ended up on the losing side despite scoring more points than the opposition.

Chennai Quick Guns scored 23 points in the second innings but Telugu Yoddhas did enough to tilt the match in its favour by adding 19 more points.

On the second day of league, Rajasthan Warriors and Odisha Juggernauts will kickstart their campaigns as they will take on Mumbai Khiladis and Chennai Quick Guns, respectively.

Where can you watch Ultimate Kho Kho?

The league will be telecast in five different languages on the Sony Sports Network. SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi & Marathi) SONY TEN 4 (Telugu & Tamil). The league will be live streamed on the SonyLIV OTT Platform.