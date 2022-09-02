Odisha Juggernauts registered a comprehensive 57-43 victory against Gujarat Giants to storm into the final in the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Friday.

Suraj Lande contributed in Odisha Juggernauts’ win by scoring 13 points, dismissing five players, along with Dilip Khandavi, who brilliantly defended for 3.48 minutes in the final turn.

Abhinandhan Patil scored 10 points for Gujarat Giants. Despite a 14-point loss, Gujarat Giants still have a chance to seal their berth in the final as they will play the winner of the eliminator match, Telugu Yoddhas in the qualifier 2 on Saturday.

Odisha Juggernauts and the winner of qualifier 2 will fight for the title in the final, scheduled on Sunday.

In an intense battle between Top-2 teams of the league, Odisha Juggernauts began the game aggressively by claiming 23 points in the first turn. They played equally well when they switched to defence and allowed only 18 points to Gujarat Giants.

Waikar helps Telugu Yoddhas win Eliminator

Earlier, Skipper Pratik Waikar’s brilliant performance helped Telugu Yoddhas knockout Chennai Quick Guns with a convincing 61-43 victory in the eliminator match.

Leading from the front, Waikar exhibited a skillfull defence of 6.43 minutes, including 3.44 minutes of first innings. Adarsh Mohit, on the other hand, supported him well by scoring 16 points in the attack as he dismissed six players, four of them on dives.

Amit Patil, with defence of 3.59 minutes, and Madan (8 points) performed well for Chennai Quick Guns but couldn’t save their side from an 18-point defeat.