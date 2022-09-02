Odisha Juggernauts and Gujarat Giants lock horns in Qualifier 1 of Ultimate Kho Kho on Friday. The winner makes it to the final while the losing team gets a crack in the second qualifier.

Gujarat and Odisha took the first two spots in the league phase. They lost just three games, setting the benchmark for the league. They faced each other twice, Gujarat won the first match 54-49 and Odisha took the second 50-47.

Behind the success of these teams are Sanjeev Sharma (Gujarat) and Ashwani Kumar Sharma (Odisha), two coaches who have been a part of the sport for roughly half-a-century.

The coaches have been pivotal for their teams’ success this season and show how the two are similar in how they approach the game.

Sanjeev completed his sports diploma in 1982 while Ashwani passed out five years later in 1987.

Both have coached Indian teams as well. Sanjeev led the Indian women’s team to a gold in the 2016 South Asian Games. Ashwani’s gold medal was more recent in 2019 with the men’s team.

Sanjeev and Ashwani display the very basic ability of a coach - Striking a chord with their team. Both the coaches believe in being friendly to their players and are easy to approach.

“We’re their friends, we’re their brothers. Everyone is having fun off the mat which is enabling them to perform well on the mat,” said Ashwani.

The Delhi-based head coach even likes to hit the dance floor with his players during his team’s bonding sessions.

Sanjeev Sharma(R), Gujarat Giants head coach, posing with Aniket Pote. | Photo Credit: Ultimate Kho Kho

Sanjeev, quite similar to Ashwani, is known to keep his team as a close-knit unit. “I feel my job is to keep the players together, motivate them and not let them stress. To make them feel at ease,” said Sanjeev.

Given their years of experience in the game, the two veterans recognised the need to nurture their team’s players amid the sudden limelight flowing around the sport.

“We give them lectures and advise them on meditation. It’s important stay calm here,” Sanjeev said. It is all about staying grounded, he believes.

Ashwani focuses on reminding his players to start afresh. “Every day after dinner we have a small meeting where we discuss the need to forget the last match - win or lose - and start fresh for the next one. What is done is done. And play to win in the next match.”

A look at their amicable demeanour and one might mistake the gentle-giant mode to be their only modus operandi. This could not be further from the truth.

Being the veterans that they are, the two know when to turn on the intensity. The moment they walk onto the mat, the pleasantries are left behind. It’s time for business.

“I think that’s how a coach should be. When you’re on the field your focus just has to be on the game. No place for jokes and banter,” said Ashwani.

Breaching the confines of the team dugout, jumping in jubilation, rushing to the team huddle with the drinks to deliver the crucial last-minute advice, and passionate air-punches are a few traits that aptly describe their intensity in the middle.

This intensity has been enough to drive their teams to the top spots in the league. But now the aim is for the top prize.

“ Bilkul pohochenge aur final jeetenge bhi (We’ll indeed reach the final and win it),” said Ashwani when asked whether his team will make it to the final.

Sanjeev preferred not to disclose the range of armoury for the crunch encounter. “ Strategy toh main nahi bol skta (I cannot reveal the strategy) but every coach has his plans chalked out.”