Vaccinated UAE team out of Fleche Wallonne over virus cases

The team said rider Diego Ulissi and an unidentified staff member tested positive when they arrived in Belgium on Sunday, but that both tested negative before and after the positive tests.

PTI
CHARLEROI (BELGIUM)
21 April, 2021 18:36 IST

The entire team was given the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine in January during a training camp in the UAE (Representative Image)- REUTERS

Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar was ruled out of the Flèche Wallonne one-day race on Wednesday after his UAE Team Emirates squad withdrew following two positive tests for the coronavirus, even though the team was previously vaccinated.The team said rider Diego Ulissi and an unidentified staff member tested positive when they arrived in Belgium on Sunday, but that both repeatedly tested negative before and after the positive tests."Though the team is frustrated by the ruling, we fully accept the final decision of the Belgian authorities," the team said.ALSO READ | BMX cycling test event postponed amid COVID-19 pandemicThe entire team was given the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine in January during a training camp in the United Arab Emirates.UAE Team Emirates said it will now undergo more coronavirus tests with the aim of being cleared to compete in the Liège-Bastogne-Liège race on Sunday.