Vaishnavi, Nethra gear up for Oman Senior World Sailing Championships

Vaishnavi Veeravamsham of Hyderabad will represent India at the Oman Senior World Championships to be held from December 1 at Musannah Bay.



Vaishnavi excelled at the Hyderabad and the Bombay Nationals to be placed overall second in the national ranking and was selected by the Federation to participate at the Senior Worlds.



The 15-year-old sailor is the youngest ever to achieve this feat and at Oman will be the youngest sailor also in the entry list at the Senior girls world championship where the average age is 25.

RELATED| Varun, Ganapathy finish 21st in World sailing 49er ch'ships



“I am proud to be selected to represent India but at my age and just six months experience on the Laser Radial boat I am worried that it will be the most difficult championship in my life but I hope to gain from the experience . I thank my coach and mentor Suheim Sheikh sir for bringing me up to this level,” said a delighted Vaishnavi, who has been training at the venue for five days to get used to the conditions.



Vaishnavi won the admiration of the sailing fraternity by winning three trophies at the Hyderabad Sailing week this August and thereafter getting a bronze at the Senior Nationals at Bombay where she missed the silver by a whisker due to a penalty.

RELATED| Nethra Kumanan wins gold in Gran Canaria Sailing C’ships

Nethra Kumanan, India's first female Olympian at the Tokyo Games in sailing and top seed will also be participating and all eyes will be on her for a medal. Both the sailors are practising at the venue where the world’s top sailors will be participating from across 30 countries. This is Nethra’s first major event after the Olympics while she recently won gold at the Grand Canaria Nationals in Spain.

“We cannot expect Vaishnavi to excel given her limited experience in the Laser but being ranked 2nd she deserves every possibility for exposure at the International level and each experience will add to her capability,” said Suheim Sheikh, president of the Yacht Club of Hyderabad, from Oman.



Earlier this year, two Telangana girls Ravali Parandi and Jhanispriya were selected for the Asian Championships at Thailand and National champion Ravali Parandi finished ninth amongst girls in Asia closing her career in the sub-juniors with an eye on the senior level in the 470 Mixed class event at the 2026 Asian Games at Japan.