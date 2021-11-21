Varun, Ganapathy finish 21st in World sailing 49er ch'ships

The Indian pair of Varun Thakkar and K. C. Ganapathy finished 21st in the World sailing 49er championships, which concluded at Mussanah Sports City, here, on Sunday.

The other Indian pairs, Prince Noble and Manu Francis ended up in 31st place and Anand Thakur and Satyam Rangad was 35th.



The Dutch duo of Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken won the gold medal while the Tim Fischer and Fabian Graf combine from Germany bagged silver.

Denmark's Frederik Rask and Jakob Precht Jensen emerged third.