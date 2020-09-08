More Sports More Sports Dronacharya awardee Virender Poonia tests positive for COVID-19 Dronacharya awardee athletics coach and former international hammer thrower Virender Poonia has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a hospital in Jaipur. PTI New Delhi 08 September, 2020 19:08 IST Virender Poonia receiving the Dronacharya Award in 2012. - Rajeev Bhatt PTI New Delhi 08 September, 2020 19:08 IST Dronacharya awardee athletics coach and former international hammer thrower Virender Poonia has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a hospital in Jaipur.The 47-year-old Virender is the husband of Olympian discus thrower and sitting Rajasthan MLA Krishna Poonia. He is now admitted to the Railway Hospital in Jaipur.He, however, said he is doing “fine”. “Last week I had body pain and sore throat and so I went for COVID-19 testing and it turned out to be positive. The result came on Saturday,” Virender told PTI over phone.“Today is the fourth day (after testing positive) and I am alright. There is still body pain and sore throat but I am hoping to get better. There will be another test in four or five days time.” Virender, a Railways employee, won a bronze in hammer throw in the Asian Junior Championships in 1992 and finished fourth in the 1998 Asian Senior Championships.He was Krishna’s coach when she won the discus throw gold medal in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games. He received the Dronacharya Award in 2012. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.