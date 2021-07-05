P. Vishwanath to represent India in Optimist World Sailing Championship

Fifteen-year-old P. Vishwanath, who lives and trains at Navy Boys Sports Company (NBSC), INS Mandovi, Goa, has been selected in the junior boys team to represent India in the ongoing Optimist World Sailing Championship 2021 at Riva Del Garda.

Vishwanath, a resident of Hyderabad is from a very humble background and his parents are daily wage labourers.

The young talent is now chasing the dream of becoming a professional sailor and is grateful to the Navy Boys Sports Company which selected him at the age of 12.

READ| Tokyo Olympics Full Schedule and Time Table in July 2021

The NBSC, a joint venture between Indian Navy and the Sports Authority of India, has been training young talents like Vishwanath with an aim to win medals in Asian Championships as well as Olympics.

One of the major achievements of Vishwanath was a silver in the sub-junior International Regatta in 2017. Since then, he has been a part of the National squad in the Optimist class.