Ice skater Vishwaraj Jadeja wins four medals at Winter World Masters Games

In a first for Indian sports, Indian ice skater Vishwaraj Jadeja won four medals at the Winter World Masters Games in Innsbruck, Austria. His tally included three silver and one bronze.

Vishwaraj won silver in the 3km, 5km and 10km events, while he finished third to win bronze in the 1km race. The races were held in challenging conditions. The 10km and 1km races, for example, were held amid rain and snow at temperatures around zero degree, which can take a toll on the body.

Read: Pro Kabaddi League to ISL: The decade of financial avenues

Speaking afterwards, Vishwaraj said: "I competed after a prolonged break from the racing circuit. This year is poised to be a comeback year."

In January 2019, Vishwaraj set an unofficial world record for the highest 5km distance ice speed skating (the standard Olympic distance) at Lake Tso Moriri in Leh, which happens to be one of the highest frozen lakes in the world at an altitude of 4,500 metres.

Vishwaraj aims to compete at the Asian Winter Games and Winter Olympics. He said: "In India there is no infrastructure for ice skating long track speed skating. For this reason, these medals feel extra special."