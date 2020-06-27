More Sports More Sports V. K. Malhotra requests Sports Ministry to appeal against de-recognition in court The All India Council of Sports president requests the ministry to appoint the Attorney General and appeal in the High Court and the Supreme Court. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 27 June, 2020 16:35 IST V. K. Malhotra, president of the All India Council of Sports, an advisory body of the Sports Ministry. - Sandeep Saxena Rakesh Rao New Delhi 27 June, 2020 16:35 IST The All India Sports Council president Vijay Kumar Malhotra has appealed to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to call an urgent meeting of all stakeholders to end the impasse following the non-renewal of affiliation of 54 National Sports Federations (NSFs).In a letter to the Sports Minister, Mr. Malhotra pointed out, the decision to withdraw recognition of NSFs would “badly affect the preparation and training of sportspersons of all Olympic sports in India as Sports Ministry grants funding and permissions only to recognised NSFs for national camps and international tournaments.”He further said, “The ongoing COVID[-19] pandemic has affected the sports training and preparation as all sports activities were on standstill for the last four months, but once the sports resume and preparation of the Olympics gets underway, the present stand-off could delay administrative decisions and that in turn, can hamper the training of athletes.”ALSO READ | Serious problems may arise with de-recognition of NSFs - Narinder BatraEighty-eight year old Mr. Malhotra, former president of Archery Association of India (AAI) and a former Acting president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), requested the Minister to “appoint the Attorney General/Solicitor General to represent the case and immediately appeal in the High Court and Supreme Court to annul the High Court directive to withdraw the recognition of practically all sports federations of the country.”He made a plea for a meeting of the Minister with the members of theIOA, NSFs and AICS to sort out the matter. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.