WADA: Expert group to ensure all measures are satisfactory

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Thursday said its Laboratory Expert Group (LabEG) would thoroughly examine National Dope Testing Laboratory’s (NDTL’s) compliance and needed to satisfy itself before giving its recommendation.

“As outlined in our media release of July 21, during the period of suspension, if the laboratory satisfies WADA’s LabEG in meeting the stated requirements, it may apply for reinstatement prior to the expiry of the six-month suspension period,” WADA said in an email response to Sportstar.

“Accordingly, the LabEG is currently reviewing the responses and corrective actions provided by the NDTL. In the coming days, it is expected that the LabEG will have a clearer view of the corrective actions implemented by the laboratory.

“If all are deemed satisfactory by the experts, the next step will be a site audit of the laboratory to ensure all measures have been put in place satisfactorily. The timing of such a site visit would depend on the latest situation regarding COVID-19 restrictions and the ability of WADA experts to travel to New Delhi in person to conduct the audit,” said the statement.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju recently claimed that NDTL “stands fully compliant with all requirements” and requested WADA to lift its suspension.