Wednesday’s game between the Washington Wizards and host Detroit has been postponed after the Pistons experienced travel issues following their game in Dallas.

The Pistons were scheduled to fly back to Detroit on Tuesday, one day after their 111-105 setback to the Mavericks. A severe winter storm and logistical issues involving the plane forced the team to sit idle for several hours, per multiple reports.

Several outlets reported the Pistons still were in Dallas as of Wednesday morning. Wednesday night’s game was scheduled for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff.

In a news release, the NBA said a date for the rescheduled game will be announced at a later time.

There is also growing concern that icy roadways and air travel logistics could prevent the New Orleans Pelicans from getting to Dallas for a game with the Mavericks scheduled for Thursday night. The Pelicans, per ESPN, are in contact with the NBA but remain in Denver beyond their scheduled departure for Texas following a 122-113 loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.

The Pistons are off Thursday before hosting a back-to-back set against the Charlotte Hornets (Friday) and Phoenix Suns (Saturday).