Weekly Digest: Real Madrid wins El Clasico, Liverpool beaten, India in T20WC semis

CRICKET



India defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in its final league match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to top Group A and seal its semifinal berth with ease. (Report)



New Zealand beat India by 10 wickets in the opening Test, finishing the game with one full day and a half to spare for a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. (Report)



With Virat Kohli only managing 21 runs in total in the first Test, the Indian skipper had to forgo the top spot in the ICC Test Rankings with Australia's Steve Smith replacing him. (REPORT)



Bengal southpaw Abhishek Raman (0 off 10 balls) became the first batsman to be dismissed via the ‘limited' Decision Review System (DRS) that made its debut in the Ranji Trophy. This took place in the semifinal between Bengal and Karnataka at Eden Gardens.(REPORT)



The Women’s T20 Challenge will return to Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur with a fourth team. The competition — to be held during the IPL 2020 Playoff week — will stage seven matches involving some of the top players in the world. (REPORT)



England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the Test squad to face Sri Lanka due to a left side strain. The injury-plagued Wood aggravated the problem at the end of the South Africa tour and has been replaced in the party that travels to Sri Lanka on Monday by uncapped Lancashire quick Saqib Mahmood.(REPORT)



Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal, who has been suspended pending an anti-corruption investigation for failing to report a spot-fixing approach, has been told to return the payment cheque he received prior to the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) (REPORT)



Praveen Tambe has been disqualified from participating in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League because he featured in the T10 League in the UAE in 2018. (REPORT)



Australia opener David Warner will return as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League. He takes the reins of the side back from Kane Williamson. (REPORT)







INTERNATIONAL CLUB FOOTBALL



EFL CUP



Manchester City beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Wembley to lift its fifth EFL Cup trophy in seven seasons. Sergio Aguero and Rodri scored on the night for City. (REPORT)



LA LIGA

Real Madrid earned a famous 2-0 victory over La Liga rival Barcelona in the second El Clasico of the season at Santiago Bernabeu. Vinicius Junior and Mariano were the goalscorers. (Report)



PREMIER LEAGUE



Liverpool suffered its first loss in 44 games with a steely Watford side securing a 3-0 win at Vicarage Road. Ismaila Sarr scored a brace before Troy Deeney made the scoreline more emphatic by adding a third. (Report)



Marcos Alonso’s brace earned Chelsea a point against Bournemouth in a topsy-turvy Premier League fixture with both teams relinquishing one-goal leads in either half. (Report)

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Manchester City beat Real Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of its Champions League last-16 clash away at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne starring for Guardiola's men. (Report)



Chelsea suffered 3-0 loss at home to Bayern Munich in the first leg. Downside for Bayern, Robery Lewandowski picked up an injury that might see him miss playing time for the Bundesliga giant. (Report)



Barcelona pegged back Napoli with an away goal through Antoine Griezmann after Dries Mertens had put the Italian side ahead in the first half. (Report)



Lucas Tousart scored the winner for Lyon, which denied Juventus an away goal. Cristiano Ronaldo struggled to have an impact as the Old Lady failed to register a shot on target in the first leg of the last-16 clash. (Report)



EUROPA LEAGUE



Arsenal exited the Europa League following a 2-1 home reverse against Olympiacos, with Youssef El-Arabi scoring the winner in the 119th minute. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed a golden chance breaking the host's hopes at the end. (Report)



Manchester United progressed to the last-16 of the Europa League with a thumping home win against Club Brugge, winning 5-0 on the night and 6-2 on aggregate. (Report)



BUNDESLIGA

Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim 6-0 away from home as fan protests took centrestage. Eighteen-year-old debutant Joshua Zirkzee was among five different goal-scorers for the Bavarian giant, which consolidated its position at the top. (Report)

Jadon Sancho scored the winner for Borussia Dortmund against SC Freiburg as it moved to within four points of league-leading Bayern Munich. (Report)



INDIAN FOOTBALL



ISL



Chennaiyin FC had four different goal-scorers as it beat FC Goa 4-1 in the first leg of the ISL semifinal at the Marina Arena. (Report)





Bengaluru's defense came good as it registered a 1-0 win over ATK in the first leg of the second ISL semifinal at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Deshorn Brown scored the tie's solitary goal. (Report)

I-LEAGUE

Gokulam Kerala drew 1-1 with Punjab FC as Nathaniel Garcia cancelled out Dipanda Dicka’s opener to earn a point for his side. (REPORT)



TENNIS



Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova, announced her retirement at the age of 32. (READ)

Coco Gauff became the first 15-year-old in 15 years to reach the top 50 of the WTA rankings. (READ)

Rafael Nadal secured his 85th ATP Tour title with a resounding win over Taylor Fritz in the Mexican Open final. (READ)

Kim Clijsters will play at Indian Wells after the former world number one was given a wild card. (READ)

Novak Djokovic won his fifth Dubai Tennis Championship with an impressive win in the final against Stefanos Tsitsipas. (READ)

Heather Watson claimed her first WTA Tour title in four years with a win over Leylah Fernandez in the Mexican Open final. (READ)



MORE SPORTS



ATHLETICS

Dutee Chand clocked 23.66s in the 200m to pick her second gold at the Khelo India University Games. A day before she had set a new National University record in her 100m title win.

Panjab University clinched two gold medals on the final day and finished with 46 medals to emerge as the champion of the inaugural edition of the Khelo India University Games.

BOXING

Wrestler-turned-Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Ritu Phogat continued her dominating run at the ONE Championship, beating debutante Wu Chiao Chen of China at the ONE: KING OF THE JUNGLE at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. (Report)

With the coronavirus cases jumping to 400 in Italy, it was virtually a great escape for the Indian boxing team (13 boxers and 10 support staff) training in Assisi.The team preparing for the Olympic qualifiers left Italy and reached Germany on Thursday.(Report)

A week after being dethroned as the world heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder has exercised his rematch clause and will fight Tyson Fury a third time later this year, according to media reports. (Report)

Eddie Hearn has promised to set up an all-British heavyweight showdown between world champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, but expects the bout to be delayed due to Deontay Wilder's rematch clause. (Report)

HOCKEY

Former Indian hockey player Balbir Singh Kullar, who has an Olympics bronze and an Asian games gold, passed away at the age of 77 on Sunday.(Read)

Hockey India on Sunday named a 32-member core probable group for the men’s national camp which begins at the Sports Authority of India in Bengaluru on Monday, 2nd March. (REPORT)





TABLE TENNIS

Table tennis’s world team championships, due to take place next month in the South Korean city of Busan, were postponed following a leap in novel coronavirus cases. (Report)

MOTORSPORT



The season-opening Qatar MotoGP, scheduled to take place on March 8, has been cancelled because of the spread of the coronavirus. (Report)

Valterri Bottas led Mercedes to the top of the time charts on the final day of the pre-season testing, clocking 1 minute 16.196 seconds. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) finished second and third respectively. (REPORT)

Vietnam’s Hanoi F1 track has been completed and the race will go as per schedule despite the coronavirus outbreak. (REPORT)

Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso will race for Arrow McLaren SP at this year’s Indy 500. (REPORT)

WRESTLING

Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek has pulled out as host for next month’s Asian Olympic wrestling qualifying event as part of preventive measures against the spread of the deadly coronavirus.(Report)

Sonam Malik downed Sakshi Malik for the second time in a row, this time by pinning the Olympic medallist, to make it to the Indian team for next month’s Olympic Qualifiers.(Report)

SHOOTING

Host India is set to field a 55-member team, while Olympic power house China alongside five other countries will skip the World Cup. (READ)

India will host the Commonwealth shooting and archery championships in January 2022 and the medals from the two events will be counted for “ranking of competing nations” at the Birmingham Games. (Read)

The Indian shotgun team has been withdrawn by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) from the World Cup in Nicosia, Cyprus owing to the coronavirus outbreak. (Read)

The NRAI, on Wednesday, also said it will not allow its shooters to travel abroad for training due to the COVID-19 threat. (Read)

BADMINTON

Shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap on Saturday sought clarity on the situation around the outbreak of coronavirus and suggested that the qualification period for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics be extended in light of tournaments getting cancelled as part of precautionary measures taken against the epidemic. (REPORT)

The Government of India has sent a questionnaire to the Badminton Association of India (BAI), seeking clarity on health status of the Chinese shuttlers, scheduled to travel to the national capital for next month’s Indian Open. (REPORT)

Agus Dwi Santoso, an experienced Indonesian coach, will assist India's singles badminton players from next month as they prepare for the Tokyo Olympics. (REPORT)

The BWF German Open will not go ahead next week and the Polish Open has been postponed, officials said as two more Olympic qualifying events fell victim to the coronavirus. (REPORT)