Weekly Digest (June 20-26): From Madhya Pradesh's maiden Ranji win to Sydney McLaughlin breaking own record at the U.S. C'Ships

Here are all the other major developments in the world of sports this week.

Cricket

India captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test conducted on Saturday. (REPORT)

Madhya Pradesh beat Mumbai by six wickets in the Ranji Trophy final at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday to clinch its maiden title. (REPORT)

Pakistani batting great Zaheer Abbas has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital. (REPORT)

Rumeli Dhar, one of India’s prominent all-rounders, has announced her retirement from all forms of cricket. (REPORT)

Pakistan selectors on Wednesday recalled fit-again Yasir Shah for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka next month after the leg-spinner’s career was put on hold by nagging injuries last year. (REPORT)

England Test skipper Ben Stokes became the third batter to smash 100 sixes in Test cricket during the third match against New Zealand at Headingley on Friday. (REPORT)

In its bid to create uniformity in the training system across ranks, the BCCI has joined hands with the Australian Strength & Conditioning Association to create a pool of world-class trainers (S&C coaches) in the country. (REPORT)

FOOTBALL

All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das has gone on leave on health grounds, forcing the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) to appoint Sunando Dhar to the post on an interim basis. (REPORT)

Poland won't consider defender Maciej Rybus in its plans for the World Cup in Qatar after he signed a new contract with a Russian club. (REPORT)

World football's governing body FIFA and World Athletics said on Monday that they are reviewing their transgender eligibility policies, after swimming passed new rules that restrict transgender participation in women's events. (REPORT)

Ryan Giggs confirmed that he has resigned as coach of Wales' national team. The former Manchester United winger is awaiting trial after being charged with controlling and coercive behaviour and assault against his ex-girlfriend and her sister. (REPORT)

Former Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o was handed a 22-month suspended prison sentence by a Spanish court on Monday after admitting tax fraud of 3.8 million euros ($4.00 million) while he was playing for Barcelona. (REPORT)

Seeking to protect Ukrainian football clubs during the Russian military invasion, FIFA on Tuesday extended emergency contract rules for foreign players and coaches through next season. (REPORT)

The first round of talks between the visiting FIFA-AFC team and the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) running the affairs of Indian football has "gone off well" and the world body is unlikely to impose a ban on the country, according to well-placed sources. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich on Wednesday completed the much-anticipated signing of Senegal forward Sadio Mane from Liverpool on a three-year contact, the German champion said. (REPORT)

An Argentinian judge ruled on Wednesday that eight medical personnel involved in the care of football star Diego Maradona will face a public trial for criminal negligence. (REPORT)

HOCKEY

The Indian women's hockey team produced a dominating performance to outclass USA 4-0 in the second-leg match to finish a creditable third in its debut season at the FIH Pro League. (REPORT)

The International Hockey Federation (IHF) has joined a raft of governing bodies reviewing its policy on the involvement of transgender athletes in women's sport following last weekend's ruling by swimming's top body FINA. (REPORT)

Hockey India on Tuesday announced the 18-member squad for the upcoming FIH Women's Hockey World Cup to be held in Netherlands and Spain from July 1, 2022. (REPORT)

India on Monday named a full-strength 18-member men's hockey squad for the Commonwealth Games. Manpreet Singh returned as captain and dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh has been appointed as vice-captain. (REPORT)

The Indian men's hockey team's FIH Pro League title hopes went up in smoke after suffering a hard-fought 1-2 defeat against the Netherlands in the second match of the two-leg tie here on Sunday. (REPORT)

The Indian junior women's hockey team came from behind to hold the Netherlands to a 2-2 draw at the U-23 five-nation tournament. (REPORT)

BADMINTON

The first season of the Grand Prix Badminton League has been rescheduled, keeping in mind the international calendar and the upcoming junior ranking tournament in Panchkula, the organisers said on Tuesday. The league was originally scheduled to be conducted from July 1-10 but will now be held from August 12 to 21. (REPORT)

Lee Zii Jia, one of the top gold medal contenders for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, has decided to skip the event to focus on the World Championships, the Malaysian shuttler said on Wednesday. This brightens the prospect of one of the Indian shuttlers going all the way in Birmingham. (REPORT)

India' first junior badminton tournament, the Big Bash Junior league is all set to commence at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai from July 1st. (REPORT)

TABLE TENNIS

Justice Gita Mittal (retired), chairperson of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) appointed by the Delhi High Court to run the affairs of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), believes the committee has taken transparent and democratic steps to put the sport back on track in the country. (REPORT)

ATHLETICS

Olympic gold medallist Sydney McLaughlin broke her own women's 400 metres hurdles world record at the U.S. championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday, winning the final in 51.41 seconds. (REPORT)

Shericka Jackson sped to season best 10.77secs (wind +0.9 m/s) to turn back the challenge of Olympic Champion Elaine Thompson-Herah to win her first Jamaican 100m title on Friday in Kingston. 2011 World Champion Yohan Blake rolled back the years logging 9.86secs (wind +1.0 m/s), his fastest time since his career best 9.69 in 2012 - to win a fifth National 100m title. (REPORT)

Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Fred Kerley won the men's 100 metres at the U.S. championships in a dominant 9.77 seconds on Friday, with Melissa Jefferson stunning the women's field in a scorching, wind-aided 10.69. (REPORT)

More than 30 Indians, perhaps the biggest bunch to travel for an international meet, will be in action in Almaty for the two-day 31 Qosanov Athletics Meet and apart from making the cut for the Worlds (in Oregon, July 15-24), some like shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor and discus thrower Navjeet Kaur will also be looking to confirm their Commonwealth Games (in Birmingham, athletics: July 30-August 7) berths. (REPORT)

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) told the Delhi High Court on Friday that five additional athletes including high jump national record holder Tejaswin Shankar had been provisionally selected in the Indian team for the Commonwealth Games subject to approval by the Indian Olympic Association. Shankar, the Indian National record holder in the high jump had earlier approached the court on Monday after he had not been selected for the Indian team for the Commonwealth Games despite meeting the AFI’s qualification standard for the same competition. (REPORT)

Olympic sprint champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs ramped up his preparations for next month's world championships in Eugene, Oregon, by winning his fifth Italian national men's 100 metres title on his comeback from a muscle injury. (REPORT)

MOTORSPORTS

Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati led from start to finish to win the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday for his third victory of the season as world championship leader Fabio Quartararo crashed twice. (REPORT)

Formula One driver Pierre Gasly will stay with AlphaTauri through 2023. (REPORT)

Red Bull Racing suspended Formula Two driver Juri Vips pending an investigation after the Estonian uttered a racial slur during a live stream. (REPORT)

Three-time APRC champion Gaurav Gill was forced to retire from the Safari Rally Kenya with engine problems. (REPORT)

SHOOTING

Rohit Kumar Singh emerged the men’s champion in air rifle at the 20th Kumar Surendra Singh shooting championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range in Tughlakabad. (READ)

More from the tournament here.

WRESTLING

Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia says that he has overcome the fear of getting injured again and has got back to the competition mode ahead of the Commonwealth Games next month. (REPORT)

BOXING

The International Boxing Association will not be in charge of the boxing competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics or qualifiers for those games, the IOC said. (REPORT)

Vijender Singh is all set to headline a pro boxing event ‘Rumble In The Jungle’ at the Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium in Raipur, Chhattisgarh in August. This is going to be only his sixth bout in India. (REPORT)

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal could face Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime, respectively in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, as per the draw ceremony held on Friday. (REPORT)

Serena Williams was drawn to face France's Harmony Tan in the Wimbledon first round as the 23-time Grand slam champion returns to singles action after a year out next week. (REPORT)

Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova geared up for this year's tournament in style as she sailed past former Roland Garros winner Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 6-2 to capture the WTA 500 Eastbourne International crown on Saturday. (REPORT)

Caroline Garcia won her first tour title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday in the final of the Bad Homburg Open. (REPORT)

Stefanos Tsitsipas won the Mallorca Championships after beating Roberto Bautista Agut in three sets on Saturday as they prepared to play on the grass courts of the All England Club. (REPORT)

Indian tennis great Vijay Amritraj has been named the 2021 recipient of the Golden Achievement Award by the International Tennis Hall of Fame and International Tennis Federation. (REPORT)

Vancouver and Berlin will host the 2023 and 2024 editions of the Laver Cup, the international indoor hard court men's team tennis tournament that pitches Team Europe against Team World, organisers announced on Wednesday. (REPORT)

Serena Williams made a winning return to action at the Eastbourne International on Tuesday as she and partner Ons Jabeur came from a set down to beat Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova 2-6, 6-3, 13-11 in the women's doubles. (REPORT)

The ATP announced on Tuesday that ‘off-court’ coaching will be on trial for the second half of the season. (REPORT)

Moscow-born Natela Dzalamidze will be able to compete at Wimbledon despite a ban on Russian and Belarusian players at this year's championships after she changed her nationality to represent Georgia. (REPORT)

GOLF

India's Diksha Dagar overcame a double bogey on the back nine to make the cut at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open golf tournament. (REPORT)

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri’s challenge at the Travelers Championship ended at the halfway stage as he double bogeyed twice on the back nine to miss the cut in Cromwell. (REPORT)

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok bounced back in time for two birdies in the last three holes for a round of 1-under 71 and sneaked inside the cut line at the Women's PGA Championship. (REPORT)

The European Tour banned golfers who competed in the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV series from three upcoming tournaments, including the Scottish Open, on Friday and fined them USD 120,000. (REPORT)

Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick won the U.S. Open at The Country Club by one shot over world number one Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris on Sunday to claim his first major title. (REPORT)