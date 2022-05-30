Weekly Digest (May 23-29): From Gujarat Titans' IPL win to Real Madrid's 14th Champions League crown

Gujarat Titans lifted the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in its debut season, while Real Madrid beat Liverpool for its 14th Champions League crown. Here are all the other major developments in the world of sports this week.

CRICKET

Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2022 title with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (REPORT)

Velocity’s Laura Wolvaardt and Simran Bahadur gave the 8,600 people at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday an important lesson in the power of belief but could not take their team across the finish line in the final of the 2022 edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge, with Supernovas snatching a four-run win. ( REPORT )

Asitha Fernando finished with a career-best 6-51 as Sri Lanka thrashed host Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the second Test on Friday to win the series 1-0. ( REPORT )

Brendon McCullum is relishing the prospect of working alongside a “really strong leader” in new captain Ben Stokes as they prepare to launch a new era for the England Test team. ( REPORT )

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has been appointed an assistant coach of Australia after working with the squad during the white-ball component of the Pakistan tour. ( REPORT )

The bilateral contests between international teams may get "squeezed" if the window for T20 leagues like the IPL keep getting longer, ICC Chairman Greg Barclay said on Friday. ( REPORT )

Wriddhiman Saha has informed the Cricket Association of Bengal that he is not willing to play the Ranji Trophy knockouts, beginning on June 6. ( REPORT )

Two new teams - Bangladesh and Ireland - will feature in the next edition of the ICC Women’s Championship, making it a 10-team league. ( REPORT )

FOOTBALL

Real Madrid secured a record-extending 14th European Cup when it beat Liverpool 1-0 in a Champions League final thanks to Vinicisu Jr.'s goal. ( REPORT )

Kickoff in the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid was delayed by 36 minutes on Saturday amid fan violence outside the Stade de France in Paris. ( REPORT )

Ralf Rangnick confirmed in a press conference on Sunday that he will not stay at Manchester United in a consultancy role due to the demands and commitments of being Austria's manager. ( REPORT )

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Dr. S. Y. Qureshi said a new All India Football Federation (AIFF) constitution will be in place by the end of September. ( REPORT )

Gokulam Kerala beat Sethu FC 3-1 on the final matchday to retain the Indian Women's League. ( REPORT )

Nicolo Zaniolo's goal earned AS Roma a first major European title in more than 60 years after a 1-0 win over Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League final in Albania on Wednesday, completing a unique European trophy haul for Jose Mourinho. ( REPORT )

Manchester City's England defender Lucy Bronze will leave when her contract ends in June, the Women's Super League club said. ( REPORT )

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who is heading into the final year of his contract, says he will be staying with the club next season regardless of how future talks over his deal progress. ( REPORT )

East Bengal Club has found a new investor in the Kolkata-based Emami Group. Amid speculations that the English football giant Manchester United could link up with the iconic Kolkata club, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met officials of East Bengal and the Emami Group on Wednesday and announced a new partnership. ( REPORT )

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be sidelined until 2023 after the Swedish striker had an operation on his left knee, his club AC Milan said. ( REPORT )

The British government issued a licence last night that permits the sale of football club Chelsea. ( REPORT )

The Ballon d'Or award for the best football player in the world will be awarded on October 17, organisers France Football magazine said. ( REPORT )

Paris St Germain women's coach Didier Olle-Nicolle has been provisionally suspended following allegations of inappropriate behaviour, the club said. ( REPORT )

ATK Mohun Bagan made it to the inter-zonal semifinals of the AFC Cup by dominating Maziya S&RC 5-2 in the final round action of the group D league, at the Salt Lake Stadium. ( REPORT )

HOCKEY

The Indian men's hockey team scored two fantastic field goals to beat Japan 2-1 in its first Super 4 league match and avenge its loss in the pool stage of the Asia Cup in Jakarta on Saturday. ( REPORT )

Rising to the occasion, the Indian men's hockey team slammed six goals in the final quarter for a crushing 16-0 victory against Indonesia, a result that took the holder into the knockout stage of the Asia Cup but shut the World Cup door on Pakistan. ( REPORT )

Delhi High Court places Hockey India under the Committee of Administrators for a Sports Code violation. ( REPORT )

BADMINTON

World Championship bronze medallist Lakshya Sen is all set to train with World No. 1 Victor Axelson in Dubai from Sunday. ( REPORT )

ATHLETICS

Olympic champion Armand Duplantis got his outdoor season off to a perfect start, winning the men's pole vault at the Prefontaine Classic while Yaroslava Mahuchikh took gold in the women's high jump with a new world-leading mark this season. ( REPORT )

Jyothi Yarraji's stunning form continued as she broke her own 100m hurdles national record at the Harry Schulting Games in the Netherlands. The gold at Schulting is Yarraji's third gold medal in three weeks She clocked 13.04s to better her record of 13.11s she set at the Loughborough international athletics meet last week. ( REPORT ) She also won the silver in the IFAM Oordegem athletics meet at Oordegem, Belgium ( REPORT )

M.Sreeshankar, the national long jump record holder, surprised Indoor Worlds silver medallist Thobias Montler and won the gold with 8.31m at the International Jumping Meet in Kallithea, Athens. ( REPORT )

The $1.4 billion Tokyo national stadium, built by the Japanese government for last year’s Olympics, is being viewed as a site for the track and field world championships. Tokyo would be considered as a favourite for 2025. That choice is expected in July. ( REPORT )

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is set to switch his training base from Turkey to Finland ahead of three track-and-field competitions in Scandinavia - the Paavo Nurmi Games, the Kuortane Games, and the Diamond League (Stockholm). ( REPORT )

MOTORSPORTS

Mexican Sergio Perez won a rain-delayed, crash-halted and ultimately nail-biting Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday as Red Bull team mate Max Verstappen finished third to stretch his Formula One lead over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. ( REPORT )

India’s Jehan Daruvala took his fourth podium from five rounds this Formula 2 season with a second place finish this weekend at the Monaco street track. ( REPORT )

Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone was arrested in Brazil late on Wednesday for illegally carrying a gun while boarding a private plane to Switzerland, local police said on Thursday. ( REPORT )

McLaren has given a permanent home on its cars to a logo paying tribute to late Formula One great Ayrton Senna after rival Williams removed it at the start of the season. ( REPORT )

Finland will have to wait a year longer than planned for its Moto GP return, with the race at the KymiRing circuit now postponed to the 2023 season due to homologation works and the geopolitical situation in Europe, organisers said on Wednesday. ( REPORT )

TENNIS

Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka made it to the women's doubles pre-quarterfinals of the French Open in Paris on Saturday. ( REPORT )

Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop upset second-seeded Croatian duo of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in a thrilling three-setter to progress to the men's doubles quarterfinals of the French Open in Paris on Saturday. ( REPORT )

Wimbledon will drop the titles "Miss" and "Mrs" before the names of female winners on its honour roll to match the men's boards in an attempt to modernise the tournament, The Times newspaper reported. ( REPORT )

Britain’s two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray said on Wednesday the major would never feel like an ‘exhibition event’ and most people only care who wins after the Grand Slam had its ranking points stripped by the ATP and WTA Tours. ( REPORT )

Indian tennis player Ramkumar Ramanathan cherished his first ever main draw win at a Grand Slam as he combined with American Hunter Reese to beat the German team of Daniel Altmaier and Oscar Otte in the men's doubles event of the French Open on Wednesday. ( REPORT )

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga gave Norway's eighth-seeded Casper Ruud a run for his money in a tight French Open first round battle but predictably headed into a tear-jerking retirement with a 6-7(6) 7-6(4) 6-2 7-6(0) defeat on Tuesday. ( REPORT )

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka's participation in Wimbledon was in doubt on Monday after the Japanese player said the decision by the sport's authorities to strip the tournament of ranking points had reduced her motivation to play. ( REPORT )

GOLF

India's Shubhankar Sharma had a lot more birdies than bogeys, unlike the first two days, in the third round of the Dutch Open to close in on Top-10. ( REPORT)

Avani, the highest-ranked amateur woman in India, at 116th in the world, and Sneha Singh, ranked 140th, shot 3-over 75 each while the third player, Jaaniya Dassani carded 8-over 80 at the Laguna National Resort, Masters Course, Singapore.( REPORT )

Bryson DeChambeau has decided to withdraw from this week's PGA Tour event at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, as he continues his recovery from surgery to repair a bone in his left wrist, the U.S.-based circuit said on Tuesday. ( REPORT )