Weekly Digest (May 2-8): From Asian Games postponement to Chelsea's new owners

The 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China was officially postponed after a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, while Chelsea embarks on a new era with the announcement of new owners. Here are all the other major developments in the world of sports this week.

CRICKET

Cheteshwar Pujara, playing for Sussex, scored a fourth successive hundred in the County Championship Div 2 in the match against Middlesex at Hove on Saturday. ( REPORT )

Mumbai Indians on Saturday crashed out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs race after Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. ( REPORT )

Umran Malik bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2022 when he clocked 157 kph in the 20th over against the Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on Thursday. ( REPORT )

English actor and comedian Stephen Fry is all set to become the next president of the Maryleborne Cricket Club (MCC). ( REPORT )

One of cricket's oldest career records has been rewritten after Wisden Cricketers' Almanack decided to reduce the number of first-class hundreds scored by England's W.G. Grace. ( REPORT )

FOOTBALL

Barcelona secured qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League on Saturday as Jordi Alba's 94th-minute winner against Real Betis guaranteed the Catalans' place in the top four of La Liga. ( REPORT )

Liverpool drew with Tottenham 1-1 and went to the top of the English Premier League but handed Manchester City a chance to pull three points clear. ( REPORT )

Uruguayan striker Rodrigo Zalazar smashed a late winner in off the bar as Schalke came from two goals down to beat St. Pauli 3-2 and win promotion back to the Bundesliga. ( REPORT )

Chelsea registered a comeback 4-2 win over Manchester United to retain its Women's Super League (WSL) title in a nervy final day finish. ( REPORT )

Chelsea Football Club has confirmed that terms have been agreed with a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital over the acquisition of the English Premier League football team. ( REPORT )

Kerala clinched the Santosh Trophy with a 5-4 penalty shootout win over West Bengal in a thrilling final at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium in Malappuram. ( REPORT )

Juventus won women's Serie A for the fifth season in a row on Saturday, completing a record run of league crowns with a match to spare in the current campaign. ( REPORT )

Defending champion Gokulam Kerala FC remained a point away from retaining the I-League title as it eased past Rajasthan United FC by a solitary goal. ( REPORT )

Real Madrid produced yet another magical Champions League night rallying late with two goals by substitute Rodrygo to force extra time and defeat Manchester City 3-1 to reach its first final in four seasons. ( REPORT ) Madrid will take on Liverpool in what will be a repeat of the 2018 final. ( REPORT )

Eintracht Frankfurt reached its first European final in 42 years by knocking West Ham out of the Europa League on Thursday, setting up a title game against Scottish club Rangers. ( REPORT )

A first-half header from Tammy Abraham gave Roma a 1-0 win over Leicester City on the night and a 2-1 victory on aggregate to send it through to the inaugural Europa Conference League final, where it will face Feyenoord. ( REPORT )

Global football governing body FIFA confirmed that the intercontinental playoffs for the World Cup will be played at Doha's Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on June 13-14. ( REPORT )

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2025. ( REPORT )

The jersey that Argentina football legend Diego Maradona wore when scoring twice against England in the 1986 World Cup, including the infamous "hand of God" goal, was auctioned for 9.3 million dollars, a record for any item of sports memorabilia. ( REPORT )

Fulham was in seventh heaven as it sealed the second-tier Championship title with a 7-0 win over Luton Town, giving it an unassailable lead at the top of the standings with a game to spare. ( REPORT )

HOCKEY (Updated May 8)

The Indian men and women hockey teams climbed to third and seventh positions respectively in the latest FIH World Rankings issued on Monday. ( REPORT )

Odisha is gearing up to host the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup for the second time with Kalinga Stadium IN Bhubaneswar getting a facelift and a brand new stadium coming up in Rourkela. ( REPORT )

Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Himachal Pradesh registered victories in their respective pool matches on the third day of the 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship on Sunday. ( REPORT )

BADMINTON

The Indian men's badminton team began its Thomas Cup campaign in an emphatic manner, thrashing Germany 5-0 on Sunday. ( REPORT )

New Zealand pulled out of the Thomas Cup Finals after a few team members tested positive for COVID-19. ( REPORT )

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) qualification regulations for Paris 2024, said BWF in a statement on Monday. The Race to Paris Olympic Qualification Period begins in 12 months’ time on 1 May 2023. ( REPORT )

Rising Indian doubles player Gayatri Gopichand pulled out of the Uber Cup Finals after being advised to rest to recover from a strain in hip joints. ( REPORT )

TABLE TENNIS

Indian paddler Hansini Mathan Rajan returned with two medals, including a gold in the U-13 girls event, from the World Table Tennis Youth Contender tournament held in Linz, Austria. The tournament was held from May 1-3. ( REPORT )

India’s top-ranked International paddler G. Sathiyan will train with Sweden’s Simon Alexander Berglund from May 6 to 27 at the Raman High Performance TT Centre to prepare for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games in July. ( REPORT )

Indian paddlers, including Manika Batra, made massive gains in the ITTF world rankings after the sport's governing body approved changes to the points system. ( REPORT )

ATHLETICS

US sprint star Christian Coleman took first place in his 100-metre debut after returning from a ban for breaching anti-doping rules, clocking a "pretty decent" 10.09sec in Tokyo on Sunday. ( REPORT )

Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce posted the fastest 100m in the world this year as she clocked 10.67secs to win her season opener in Nairobi on Saturday. ( REPORT )

India's Avinash Sable broke a 30-year-old record of Bahadur Prasad in 5000m, setting a new national record with a timing of 13:25.65 at the Sound Running Track meet in San Juan Capistrano, USA. ( REPORT )

In the biggest doping scandal to hit Indian athletics since another discus thrower Neelam Jasswant Singh tested positive in 2005, India’s Tokyo Olympic finalist Kamalpreet Kaur has tested positive and has been placed under provisional suspension. If proven, Kaur could face a suspension of up to four years. ( REPORT )

Priya Mohan outclassed Dutee Chand to clinch the women’s 200m event in the Khelo India University Games here on Sunday. Jain University’s Priya (23.9s) turned on the jets at the bend to comfortably defeat the more experienced Dutee (24.02s). ( REPORT )

Two Diamond League track meets scheduled to be held in China were cancelled on Friday because of coronavirus-related restrictions and a substitute event in Poland was added to the calendar. ( REPORT )

The Indian Grand Prix 3 and 4 scheduled for this month has been moved from Thiruvananthapuram to Bhubaneswar on May 21 and 24, respectively, Odisha's Department of Sports and Youth Services announced on Saturday. (REPORT )

MOTORSPORTS

Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc took pole position for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix ahead of Ferrari team mate Carlos Sainz in a front row lockout in qualifying on Saturday. ( REPORT )

Formula One's governing body defended its safety stance on Saturday after Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Alpine's Esteban Ocon said their concerns were ignored after heavy crashes in Miami Grand Prix practice. ( REPORT )

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton suggested he could be ruled out of Sunday's inaugural Miami Grand Prix if the sport's governing body enforced a ban on piercings and jewellery. ( REPORT )

Tony Brooks, the British 'racing dentist' who was Formula One's last surviving grand prix winner from the 1950s and finished second in the 1959 world championship, has died aged 90. ( REPORT )

Volkswagen's premium brands Audi and Porsche will join Formula One after convincing the German automaking group that the move will bring in more money than it will cost, VW Chief Executive Herbert Diess said on Monday. ( REPORT )

SHOOTING

Two of the best shooters in the country, Olympians Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker will be back to the basics when they compete in the Junior World Cup scheduled to be staged in Suhl, Germany, from May 9 to 20. ( REPORT )

All about the Indian shooters’ gold rush at the 24th Deaflympics in Caxais do Sul, Brazil... ( REPORT )

BOXING

BFI vice-president Rajesh Bhandari has been appointed as the secretary of the Task Force which will conduct the sport during the postponed Hangzhou Asian Games, ( REPORT )

Santiago Nieva stepped down from his role as Indian boxing team's high performance director, according to a statement issued by the Boxing Federation of India. ( REPORT )

Canelo Alvarez suffered a surprise defeat as Russia's Dmitry Bivol successfully defended his World Boxing Association light heavyweight title with a win by unanimous decision at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. ( REPORT )

TENNIS

Tunisian Ons Jabeur sealed her first WTA 1000 title after defeating American Jessica Pegula 7-5 0-6 6-2 in an entertaining Madrid Open final on Saturday. ( REPORT )

Carlos Alcaraz became the first player to defeat Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the same tournament on clay as he stormed into the Madrid Open final on Saturday. ( REPORT )

Six players have received lengthy bans from tennis after Spanish courts found them guilty of match fixing and convicted them on criminal charges, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Friday. ( REPORT )

U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev will return from hernia surgery to play at the Geneva Open after getting a wild card from tournament organizers on Friday. ( REPORT )

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson announced his retirement from professional tennis on Tuesday at age 35. ( REPORT )

Tamil Nadu Tennis Association President and former Indian tennis legend Vijay Amritraj on Monday announced that Chennai is highly likely to host a WTA 250 event later in the year. ( REPORT )

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic criticized Wimbledon's decision to exclude players from Russia and Belarus from taking part in this year’s tournament following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. ( REPORT )

GOLF

India's Anirban Lahiri battled cold, wet and windy conditions to rise to the third place at the Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, playing the third round of the golf event like a bruising and brutal boxing match. ( REPORT )

The Indian golfers Viraj Madappa and Khalin Joshi ended their campaign at the GS Caltex Maekyung Open on a disappointing note after local star Bio Kim (72) won the title by two shots in Seongnam. ( REPORT )

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri carded a bogey-free 5-under 67 on the final day to finish T-15 at the Mexico Open, while Jon Rahm won the title with a birdie at the 14th hole. ( REPORT )

ARCHERY

The postponement of the Asian Games has come as a big disappointment for two seasoned archers, Tarundeep Rai and Jayanta Talukdar, who wanted to prove their mettle at the continental event ( REPORT )

WRESTLING